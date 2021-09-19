LIVE BLOG: BYU vs Arizona State

Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the third game of the season for #19 Arizona State. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.

#19 Arizona State will face their toughest challenge of the early season when they square off against #23 BYU for a primetime game.

The Sun Devils are fresh off a 37-10 pummeling of the UNLV Rebels. Jayden Daniels and company rushed for a combined 290 yards. Defense held their own too as they picked up five sacks along the way.

This is the highest ranked team ASU has had during the Herm Edwards era. A win tonight on ESPN could be the momentum booster the Herm-train needs to be a locomotive that runs through the Pac-12.