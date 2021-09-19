September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
Search
LIVE BLOG: BYU vs Arizona State
Publish date:

LIVE BLOG: BYU vs Arizona State

Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the third game of the season for #19 Arizona State. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.
Author:
Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the third game of the season for #19 Arizona State. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.

#19 Arizona State will face their toughest challenge of the early season when they square off against #23 BYU for a primetime game.

The Sun Devils are fresh off a 37-10 pummeling of the UNLV Rebels. Jayden Daniels and company rushed for a combined 290 yards. Defense held their own too as they picked up five sacks along the way. 

This is the highest ranked team ASU has had during the Herm Edwards era. A win tonight on ESPN could be the momentum booster the Herm-train needs to be a locomotive that runs through the Pac-12.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Daniels
Football

LIVE BLOG: BYU vs Arizona State

slovis
Football

With USC QB Kedon Slovis Injured, Jaxson Dart Flashes Excellence in Dominant Display

Daniels sideline
Football

Public, Analysts Split on Arizona State-BYU

Daniels UNLV
Football

Arizona State vs. BYU: 10 Fun Facts

Bunkley Shelton
Football

How to Watch/Listen: Arizona State Sun Devils at BYU Cougars

ASU line
Football

Three Keys for Arizona State to Beat BYU

ASU line
Football

Arizona State Unveils Uniforms for Week 3 Trip to BYU

BYU Cougar
Football

ASU Opponent Preview: Arizona State Travels to BYU