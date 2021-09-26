LIVE BLOG: Colorado vs Arizona State

Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the fourth game of the season. The Arizona State Sun Devils face off against the Colorado Buffaloes. Here you will find live updates, events, analysis, and more on this page.

1st Quarter

ASU has shown an ability to use Daniels versatility on the ground. Passing down the field has been the issue for ASU if the run game is stalled out.

7:45-ASU QB Jayden Daniels keeps the ball on a fake hand-off and jogs into the end zone. 7-yard touchdown run for Daniels. 7-0 Sun Devils

9:30- ASU QB Jayden Daniels connects with RB Rachaad White for 12-yards and a first down.

11:18- D.J. Taylor returns the punt for 17-yards. ASU set up nicely. Will start on the Colorado 45-yard-line.

11:45- ASU defense makes a stand! Earning their first sack of the game on 3rd and 8. Colorado forced to punt after a quick three and out.

13:02- First drive stalls out for the Sun Devils. Punt away the ball.

15:00-ASU receives the ball first with a 14-yard kick return from D.J. Taylor.

Pre-Game

ASU has faced Colorado eleven times and is 8-3 against the Buffaloes. Despite having the win advantage Arizona State has not defeated Colorado since 2017. If the Sun Devils win tonight it will end Colorado's two game winning streak against ASU.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Arizona State Sun Devils will open up conference play against their PAC-12 opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes. Both teams are coming off hard losses. ASU found themselves on the other end of a 27 to 17 loss to the BYU Cougars. Aided by sixteen penalties the Sun Devils will hopefully clean up their penalty issues.

The Buffaloes will be on the outlook for a semblance of offensive production. In last weeks loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Colorado was shut out 30 to nothing and has scored only two touchdowns this season.

Tonight's game kicks off at 7:30pm MST.