LIVE BLOG: Southern Utah vs Arizona State

Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the first game of the season for #25 Arizona State. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.

Pregame

#25 Arizona State is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2015. Herm Edwards has slowly been building a sleeping giants since he came to Tempe back in 2018, and it might finally be time to wake it up.

The Sun Devils will have a great opportunity to flex their muscles in the first game of the season as they open up as a 44.5 point favorite against Southern Utah, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. With offseason controversy still being a dark cloud looming over the program, going over on the spread would be a perfect way to make people forget.

An upset tonight would guarantee a fall from the rankings, and hurt their outlook for the rest of the season if they have real aspirations to get within sniffing distance of the college football playoffs.

First Quarter

14:40 - Deandre Pierce picks off Justin Miller to the 3-yard line. DeaMonte Trayanum runs it in for a 3 yard TD.