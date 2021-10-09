    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
    Search
    LIVE BLOG: Stanford vs. Arizona State
    Publish date:

    LIVE BLOG: Stanford vs. Arizona State

    Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the sixth game of the season for Arizona State. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.
    Author:

    Pregame

    Arizona State finally proved they should be taken seriously in the Pac-12 South with a huge win over then-ranked UCLA.

    During the Herm Edwards era, there's been plenty of games against ranked opponents that have left a nasty taste in our mouth. But the script flipped when ASU's offense was moving up and down the field against the Bruins, not to mention the Sun Devils' defense holding UCLA to a goose egg in the second half. 

    But if ASU has aspirations of winning the conference, getting one big-time win isn't enough. The mark of a true contender is consistency.

    With a spread in the double digits, the Sun Devils are expected to rollover Stanford Friday night. Whether they cover the spread or not doesn't matter in reality... the only thing that matters is not letting Stanford walkout of your arena with an upset victory.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    All three levels were clicking together against the Bruins, but ss always the biggest x-factor will be the number of penalties called. If ASU comes below their average in that department for the second straight week - good luck to Stanford.

    Trayanum
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Stanford vs. Arizona State

    7 minutes ago
    Ricky Pearsall
    Football

    Arizona State-Stanford: 10 Fun Facts to Know

    3 hours ago
    Pearsall
    Football

    Three Keys to Victory: Stanford at Arizona State

    9 hours ago
    Daniels QB
    Football

    Arizona State: Four Story Lines to Watch vs. Stanford

    9 hours ago
    Daniels UCLA
    Football

    College Football Betting: Stanford at Arizona State

    Oct 7, 2021
    Trayanum
    Football

    How to Watch/Listen: Stanford Cardinal at Arizona State Sun Devils

    Oct 7, 2021
    David Shaw
    Football

    Revisiting David Shaw's Comments About Arizona State

    Oct 7, 2021
    ASU Student Section
    Football

    Sun Devils Unveil Special Hispanic Heritage Month Helmets

    Oct 6, 2021