LIVE BLOG: Stanford vs. Arizona State

Pregame

Arizona State finally proved they should be taken seriously in the Pac-12 South with a huge win over then-ranked UCLA.

During the Herm Edwards era, there's been plenty of games against ranked opponents that have left a nasty taste in our mouth. But the script flipped when ASU's offense was moving up and down the field against the Bruins, not to mention the Sun Devils' defense holding UCLA to a goose egg in the second half.

But if ASU has aspirations of winning the conference, getting one big-time win isn't enough. The mark of a true contender is consistency.

With a spread in the double digits, the Sun Devils are expected to rollover Stanford Friday night. Whether they cover the spread or not doesn't matter in reality... the only thing that matters is not letting Stanford walkout of your arena with an upset victory.

All three levels were clicking together against the Bruins, but ss always the biggest x-factor will be the number of penalties called. If ASU comes below their average in that department for the second straight week - good luck to Stanford.