September 12, 2021
LIVE BLOG: UNLV vs Arizona State
Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the second game of the season for #23 Arizona State. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.
After destroying Southern Utah 41-14, the Sun Devils were bumped up to #23 in the AP Poll. And with another favorably matchup in front of them this week, ASU can climb even higher the rankings. But the first step to doing so will be limiting the amount of yellow flags thrown on the field. 

ASU was hit with 13 penalties for 135 yards in their first game, which is clearly an unsustainable rate if the Sun Devils have their eyes on a bowl game or better. Tonight's game could be a perfect opportunity for Herm Edwards' team to find their footing and rhythm as the schedule gets tougher.

Even though the Rebels are from Nevada, it's Vegas who has ASU as a 34.5 point favorite. A decisive win over UNLV could be the launching pad toward a 10 win season for ASU.

