    • October 30, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Washington State vs. Arizona State
    Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog for Arizona State. Here you will find stats, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.
    Pregame

    Because of Arizona State's loss to Utah before the bye, there is no wiggle room for disappointment if this team intends to make a run at the Rose Bowl.

    The Utes control their destiny from here on out. All they need to do is win out if they want to take the division crown. The silver lining: the Utes have a difficult remaining schedule which includes a matchup against ranked Oregon, while ASU only has to face one opponent above .500 the rest of the way.

    The Sun Devils need to handle their business Saturday afternoon but to do that they are going to need to be disciplined.

    A common theme in ASU's losses this year is the amount of penalties that go against them. They've racked up nearly 30 penalties and 250 yards just in the two games they lost.

    If the Sun Devils could find a way to not inflict self harm then this should be a decisive victory in Tempe.

