LOOK: Pac-12 Reels in 36 NFL Combine Invites

There's no doubting the Pac-12 will be well represented when the entire league flocks to Indianapolis for the upcoming NFL Combine.

On Wednesday, the league released their final list of invites to the upcoming NFL Combine, set to happen at Lucas Oil Stadium from Mar. 1-7 in Indianapolis.

Of the 324 invites, 36 (11%) hail from the Pac-12 conference. Star players such as Utah's Devin Lloyd, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and USC's Drake London are just a handful of names invited that have garnered first-round hype.

The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the way with eight of their own invites, while programs such as the Oregon Ducks (6), USC Trojans (5) and UCLA Bruins (5) saw their fair share of players on the list as well.

California and Arizona were the only schools in the Pac-12 to not have any of their own invited to participate in the Combine.

Pac-12 Combine Invites

Arizona State Sun Devils

Darien Butler, LB

DJ Davidson, DL

Kellen Diesch, OL

Curtis Hodges, TE

Jack Jones, DB

Chase Lucas, DB

Dohnovan West, OL

Rachaad White, RB

UCLA Bruins

Greg Dulcich, TE

Quentin Lake, DB

Otito Ogbonnia, DL

Kyle Philips, WR

Sean Rhyan, OL

Colorado Buffaloes

Nate Landman, LB

Oregon Ducks

Johnny Johnson III, WR

Verone McKinley III, DB

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DL

CJ Verdell, RB

Devon Williams, WR

Mykael Wright, DB

Oregon State Beavers

Teagan Quitoriano, TE

USC Trojans

Keaontay Ingram, RB

Drake Jackson, LB

Drake London, WR

Chris Steele, DB

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, DB

Stanford Cardinal

Thomas Booker, DL

Utah Utes

Devin Lloyd, LB

Nephi Sewell, LB

Washington Huskies

Kyler Gordon, DB

Trent McDuffie, DB

Cade Otton, TE

Luke Wattenberg, OL

Washington State Cougars

Max Borghi, RB

Abraham Lucas, OL

Jaylen Watson , DB