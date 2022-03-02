Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2.0: Three Pac-12 Players Taken in Top 10

ESPN's Mel Kiper released his second mock draft of 2022, with a heavy dose of Pac-12 players in the top third of the first round.

INDIANAPOLIS -- You know it's officially time for the NFL Draft when two events occur: The NFL Scouting Combine, and ESPN's Mel Kiper releasing a mock draft.

In 2022, the two have managed to coincide with each other, as Kiper's second of the cycle was released Tuesday, just in time for the beginning of what many have dubbed the "underwear Olympics" here in Indianapolis.

The Pac-12 has a slew of star players for the picking in the early stages of the first round, with Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux very much in the running to potentially be selected with the first overall selection.

Utah's Devin Lloyd also figures to be a top selection, almost appearing as a lock to go in the top 15 of the draft order.

The rest of the draft could shake out in any way, and the Pac-12 will surely be ready thanks to their ability to always keep the country on its toes into the deep hours of night time (shoutout to #Pac12AfterDark).

In Kiper's first mock draft, Thibodeaux was picked at No. 2 by the Detroit Lions, with Lloyd falling to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 15.

The board looks different in Kiper's second one with one team double-dipping in the Pac-12 pool early on:

Mel Kiper Mock Draft: Three Pac-12 Players Taken in Top Ten