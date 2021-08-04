NCAA Releases COVID-19 Guidelines Ahead of 2021 Season

The guidelines may serve as a benchmark for conferences ahead of their respective seasons.

As the country looks to continue anything resembling a normal life, universities within the NCAA along with student-athletes everywhere also look to do the same. We witnessed COVID-19 impact many seasons even before a ball was snapped, as a plethora of players opted out of playing in 2020.

Teams such as the Washington Huskies were ravished by the spread of the virus, forcing many games to be cancelled along with some seasons before they truly got started.

Marching forward, the NCAA has released updated COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the 2021 fall sports season through their official website. It is important to note that these are merely guidelines, and conferences will ultimately decide on policies.

Full Vaccination

The NCAA believes fully vaccinated individuals should not be tested until showing symptoms. Additionally, everybody will be required to wear masks indoors/while traveling including those who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals will also not have to quarantine after a close contact.

If a vaccinated individual tests positive for COVID-19, then they will isolate for 10 days, with a full 24 hours without symptoms needing to pass before they can return. Vaccinated individuals don't have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 if they test negative three to five days after the exposure or if the assessment does not reveal a high enough risk.

Unvaccinated

Unvaccinated individuals would be tested three times per week, and would essentially have to wear masks at all times outside of games. Those not fully vaccinated must test negative twice on non-consecutive days before they can begin training, also requiring a negative test ahead of each game to participate as well.

Additionally, people not fully vaccinated are recommended to quarantine in accordance with local guidelines if they come in contact with someone who tested positive.

