New Pac-12 Bowl Projections Released

Some Pac-12 teams may not like where they'll be bowling this year.

After three weeks of college football, Action Network's Brett McMurphy has released his new college football bowl projections.

His projections done nearly a month ago haven't changed too drastically, at least in the lower ranks of the bowls.

The Alabama Crimson Tide headline the first of four College Football Playoff teams, with an appearance from the Pac-12's lone undefeated team in Oregon appearing as the No. 2 seed. The Ducks would be slated to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Cotton Bowl, while Alabama would face off against the No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

McMurphy has Alabama and Georgia projected to play in the National Championship.

So, we know the fate of Oregon as favorites to win the Pac-12, but what about the rest of the conference?

Pac-12 Bowl Projections

UCLA Bruins: Rose Bowl vs. Iowa

With the Ducks heading to the College Football Playoffs, the Bruins slide into the traditional Pac-12 spot in the Rose Bowl. Can you say homefield advantage?

Utah Utes: Sun Bowl vs. Boston College

Although the bowl game is sponsored by Tony the Tiger, it's safe to say Utah's season did not go grrrrreat! if the Utes failed to meet expectations.

Stanford Cardinal: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Michigan

Stanford, currently No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 power rankings, would have loved to played in Las Vegas for a December game . . . if it was the Pac-12 title game set to take place at Allegiant Stadium.

USC Trojans: Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas

If the Trojans don't get their current situation figured out by year's end, they'll be remembering the Alamo and what life was like with Pete Carroll.

Arizona State Sun Devils: Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest

With their current level of play, the Sun Devils are exactly like the holidays: They always sound like a good idea until you're there with a hundred other people for three hours.

Oregon State Beavers: LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

If Fresno State defeats Oregon State here, they will be forced to battle BYU for the true Pac-12 crown.