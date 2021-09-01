NFL Cut Day: Which Sun Devils Made it on NFL Rosters?

It's truly a day nobody in the league likes, yet how many Arizona State players find themselves on NFL rosters?

After a shortened preseason in the NFL, teams across the league now have their core rosters in shape ahead of the league's 4 p.m. ET deadline for active rosters to be no higher than 53 players. While these rosters will ultimately shift and take on new shapes throughout the course of the season, the newly-trimmed rosters will serve as a solid basis of who will be on the team moving forward.

For the Arizona State Sun Devils, 15 notable players went into Tuesday hoping to make the first initial set of rosters. While undeniable talents such as 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk were no question to make the team, others weren't as fortunate.

Sun Devils in the NFL, and what their fate had in store on Tuesday:

Running Back

RB Kalen Ballage (Steelers): Made the team.

RB Eno Benjamin (Cardinals): Made the team.

Wide Receiver

WR Brandon Aiyuk (49ers): Made the team.

WR Frank Darby (Falcons): Made the team.

WR N'Keal Harry (Patriots): Made the team.

TE Tommy Hudson (Titans): Made the team.

Offensive Line

G Sam Jones (Falcons): Cut from the team.

G Jamil Douglas (Bills): Cut from the team.

C Cohl Cabral (Vikings): Cut from the team.

Defensive Line

T Renell Wren (Bengals): Cut from the team.

T Lawrence Guy (Patriots): Made the team.

Secondary

FS Aashari Crosswell (Seahawks): Cut from the team.

DB Damarious Randall (Seahawks): Cut from the team.

Special Teams

K Zane Gonzalez (Lions): Cut from the team.

P Matt Haack (Bills): Made the team.

If a player was cut, that does not spell the end of their career. Players will go through a waiver process (if they have played four or less years), where they can be claimed by any other club. Practice squads (not including NFL international program players) are up to 16 players, so any potential ASU players who slipped through the cracks are also likely to land on any number of those rosters.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/