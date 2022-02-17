NFL Mock Draft: Five Pac-12 Players Land in Round One

Despite the lack of success on the field in 2021, the Pac-12 conference figures to have plenty of players taken in the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

The Pac-12 conference didn't exactly have the best year on the gridiron.

Perennial favorites in Oregon couldn't deliver on College Football Playoff expectations, while Pac-12 champions Utah failed to cap a magical season with a loss in the Rose Bowl.

Typical Pac-12 powers in USC and Washington underwhelmed to the point of both coaches being fired by their programs, while dark-horse candidates Arizona State and UCLA couldn't make good on their potential.

Yet when it comes to prospects ready to hit the next level, the Pac-12 possesses multiple candidates ready to hear their name called in this year's NFL draft.

Take for example Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, one of the nation's top edge players who is in contention to be the number one pick when the time comes.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd looks to be one of the most athletic defenders for his position, while USC receiver Drake London flashed just how dominant he could be prior to a season-ending ankle injury. Both are likely to be taken early.

The first night of the draft (Thursday, Apr. 28) figures to see plenty of Pac-12 love, and NFL.com's Chad Reuter agrees.

Reuter recently completed a three-round mock draft that saw a total of five players land in the first 32 picks:

Pac-12 Players Taken in First Round Pick No. 6 (Houston Texans projected trade with Carolina Panthers): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon "If the Texans believe Davis Mills is as good as any of the quarterbacks available in this draft, then perhaps they'll accept a trade offer. In this case, the Panthers send their 2023 first-rounder and a fourth-round selection to Houston to move up. The Texans are still able to secure much-needed defensive help in the form of a difference-making edge rusher." Pick No. 7 (New York Giants): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah "Lloyd steps into the middle of the Giants' defense, providing run-stopping ability but also the athleticism to work in coverage and attack the passer. He showed some potential to affect games as a pass rusher like Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons did last fall when given the chance." Pick No. 20 (New York Jets projected trade with Pittsburgh Steelers): Drake London, WR, USC "London's ankle injury won't dissuade teams from picking him early in the draft. Last year's second-round pick, Eljiah Moore, could do a lot of damage in the slot with the tall, agile London and a healthy Corey Davis on the outside for the Jets." Pick No. 23 (Arizona Cardinals): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington "McDuffie might not be the biggest or fastest corner in this class, but his physicality and sound coverage technique could land him in the top 20. If McDuffie's still available here, the Cardinals should snap him up." Pick No. 29 (New York Jets projected trade with Miami Dolphins): Drake Jackson, Edge, USC "Jackson 's length and bend off the edge will intrigue NFL scouts, and the Jets will be looking for a pass rusher if they select Hamilton with their top pick. The trade-up costs general manager Joe Douglas the fourth-round pick his team received from the Panthers in the Sam Darnold deal."

Reuter's final two rounds of the mock draft (two and three) featured more Pac-12 players, with a total of eight players going on the second day of the draft.

Round 2, Pick No. 47 (Indianapolis Colts): Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington Round 3, Pick No. 69 (New York Jets): Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA Round 3, Pick No. 80 (Houston Texans): Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon Round 3, Pick No. 81 (Miami Dolphins): Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State Round 3, Pick No. 83 (Philadelphia Eagles): Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA Round 3, Pick No. 87 (Arizona Cardinals): Cade Otton, TE, Washington Round 3, Pick No. 103 (Comp Pick, New York Giants): Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State Round 3, Pick No. 104 (Comp Pick, San Francisco 49ers): Otito Ogbonnia

If this mock draft is any indication of the Pac-12's future, the conference is set to have a good outing in Las Vegas.