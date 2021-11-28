Notable Numbers in Arizona State's Territorial Cup Victory Over Arizona

The Arizona State Sun Devils wrapped up their 2021 regular season in strong fashion, taking down in-state rivals Arizona 38-15 at Sun Devil Stadium.

It was a tale of two halves, as the Sun Devils struggled to create any separation from the Wildcats through two quarters of play.

However, halftime adjustments were made, Arizona State led for much of the second half by two possessions before a late pick-six by Sun Devils defensive back Jack Jones all but officially strapped down the Territorial Cup in Tempe for another season.

ASU now awaits their bowl game destination, which is to be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5 following the completion of conference championships across the land of college football.

While the Sun Devils rest up and reflect on Saturday's tape, let's take a look at some notable numbers that assisted Arizona State in notching their eighth win of the season.

Notable Numbers

5: That's right, the Territorial Cup will remain with Arizona State for a fifth consecutive season after Saturday's win. ASU now owns the longest streak in the series since Arizona won five in a row from 1982-86, and the most for Arizona State against the Wildcats since winning nine straight from 1965-73.

15: Running back Rachaad White managed to find the end zone in Saturday's win, scoring his 15th rushing touchdown of the season. That score put White in a tie for sixth in ASU single-season history. One more touchdown would have placed White in a tie for fifth.

50: The Wildcats were held to 50 rushing yards for the entire game, accumulating a total of one net rushing yard at halftime. A solid mixture of Arizona State's strong defense and Arizona trailing in the second half surely didn't help, but the Wildcats' inability to avoid obvious passing downs came back to haunt them.

4: Speaking of sacks, Arizona State was able to bring down whichever opposing quarterback was present in the backfield a total of four times on Saturday, ending a four-game skid where the Sun Devils were unable to gain a sack on defense.

0: Arizona State did not have any turnovers against Arizona, marking just the second time all season the Sun Devils didn't cough up the ball. Quarterback Jayden Daniels took care of the ball on Saturday, not turning it over after throwing six interceptions in his prior four games.

6: Perhaps the biggest difference in Saturday's win over Arizona was ASU's ability to limit the Wildcats to field goals. Arizona found themselves in Sun Devils territory on six different occasions, with only one drive resulting in a touchdown. Three other possessions resulted in field goals, with an interception and turnover on downs ending the final two.