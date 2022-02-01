Newly-Hired OC Glenn Thomas Reinforces ASU's Pro-Style Approach

The Arizona State Sun Devils dived even deeper into their pro-model approach to the program with the Glenn Thomas hire.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards announced Monday the hiring of Glenn Thomas as the team's new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

“Glenn Thomas has spent the past 20 years working specifically with quarterbacks and coordinating offenses both in the NFL and in college football,” Edwards said in a statement.

“He is known around football circles for his expertise in quarterback play, with quarterback mechanics and getting them to play at their optimum level. His work with Matt Ryan in Atlanta speaks for itself as Matt enjoyed the best years of his career under Glenn. Also, he’s worked with young quarterbacks in college and has made them highly successful.

"I am pleased to welcome Glenn to Tempe and excited to have him coordinate our offense.”

Thomas, who spent the previous two seasons at UNLV with the same roles, said, “I am beyond fired up and humbled to be a part of a top-tier program at a top-tier university. A great foundation has been laid at ASU and I am proud to be able to help build upon that. I’m appreciative of Coach Edwards, Coach Brian Billick and (athletics director) Ray Anderson for this opportunity and to work side-by-side with them.

"I can’t wait to get into the QB room and go to work with the Sun Devil offense.”

Arizona State's quarterback room has been a topic of heavy conversation since the arrival of Jayden Daniels, who began his career with a strong freshman campaign but has seemingly regressed with each season.

Now, with three starters along the offensive line gone along with two of ASU's top running backs, all eyes are on Daniels to make the jump to the next stage of his progression those in Tempe have sought for the last two years.

Offensive coordinator Zak Hill and three other assistant coaches departed the program last week due to their involvement in the NCAA's ongoing investigation at ASU, creating even more uncertainty on and off the field for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State hopes to benefit from a fresh face and perspective in the offense with Thomas' hire.

Thomas also spent time as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Baylor (2017-19) and Temple (2016).

During the three seasons when Thomas coached Ryan in Atlanta, the former first-round pick passed for more than 4,500 yards and 26 touchdowns in each season, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2013 and 2015.

In 2012, Ryan set franchise single-season record in passing yards (4,719), touchdown passes (32) and completion percentage (68.6).

The Sun Devils are hoping Thomas' experience with Ryan can pay dividends not only for Daniels' improvement on the field, but also further solidify the pro model Arizona State has committed to build within the program since Edwards has been at the helm.

Thomas joins a staff of former NFL coaches that includes Edwards and special advisors such as Marvin Lewis and Billick. Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce played in the league for nine seasons.

Time will tell if the attempt to shift the culture at ASU pays off, yet Thomas' presence fits perfectly as another puzzle piece with pro experience in Tempe.