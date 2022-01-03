Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Freshman Sensation Caleb Williams Enters Transfer Portal

    Williams will depart Norman with plenty of eligibility remaining in his young career as a quarterback.
    Author:

    On Monday, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams announced the decision to enter the transfer portal on his twitter page. 

    In his statement, Williams insists Oklahoma will "definitely be an option" moving forward, but it's clear Williams wants to see what else is out there for him. 

    Williams, who just finished his freshman season with the Sooners, took the country by storm after unseating fellow five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler as the starter under head coach Lincoln Riley. 

    In games Williams attempted 20 passes or more in, the Sooners went 5-1 with their sole loss coming in a 37-33 shootout defeat to Oklahoma State. 

    Williams finished his freshman campaign with 1,912 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to four interceptions. His mobility as a runner was also on display, as Williams added 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground as well. 

    After Riley departed for USC and Rattler hit the transfer portal to later commit to South Carolina, many believed Williams had solidified himself as the starting quarterback moving forward at Oklahoma. 

    However, in a time where the Sooners will undergo unexpected changes, Williams appears to be ready for a fresh start elsewhere. 

    With quarterbacks such as Rattler, Kedon Slovis and Bo Nix now out of the transfer portal, Williams will be the hottest commodity in college football's version of free agency heading into his sophomore season thanks to the promise he displayed in 2021. 

    Since this is Williams' first time entering the portal, he will be able to transfer immediately and play. 

    Should he want to return to Oklahoma, the Sooners would not have to honor his scholarship. 

    Williams held offers from over 20 schools including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and others. 

    There's certain to be no shortage of interest in a player many believe could win the Heisman down the road.   

    Caleb Williams
    Football

