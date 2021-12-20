Pac-12 Announces Formation of Inaugural Football Alumni Council

Former & current Pac-12 football stars from all 12 universities to support Pac-12 football strategy and promotion.

The following is an immediate press release from the Pac-12 conference

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 announced today the formation of its first-ever Pac-12 Football Alumni Council, bringing together former and current football star student-athletes and coaches from all 12 universities to support Pac-12 football strategy and promotion efforts.

The Council is designed to leverage the knowledge and promotional power of prominent Pac-12 football alumni in support of the Pac-12’s football goals, which include elevating the football brands of all schools and the Pac-12, supporting recruiting efforts, and ultimately maximizing CFP selections and winning national championships.

Initial Pac-12 football alumni on the Council, which is intended to be inclusive and will expand its membership over time, are: Scooby Wright (Arizona), Brandon Sanders (Arizona), Eric Allen (Arizona State), Justin Forsett (Cal), Shane Vereen (Cal), Alex Mack (Cal), Chad Brown (Colorado), Mike Pritchard (Colorado), Mike Bellotti (Oregon), Tyrell Crosby (Oregon), Steven Jackson (Oregon State), Brandin Cooks (Oregon State), Toby Gerhart (Stanford), Zach Ertz (Stanford), Toi Cook (Stanford), Johnathan Franklin (UCLA), Marcedes Lewis (UCLA), Derrick Deese (USC), Tim McDonald (USC), Steve Smith (Utah), Lincoln Kennedy (Washington), Brock Huard (Washington), Dana Hall (Washington), and Jack Thompson (Washington State).

Led by Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Football Operations Merton Hanks, the Council held its initial set of meetings during the month of November and at the Pac-12 Football Championship Game in Las Vegas.

Discussions focused on potential marketing, promotional, social and PR initiatives to build and enhance the Pac-12 football brand; concepts to help drive interest in and exposure for Pac-12 football along with attendance at Pac-12 football home games; opportunities for Pac-12 football alumni to promote the value of being a Pac-12 student-athlete and to generate greater interest in Pac-12 football through social media and other channels; and strategic opportunities to better position Pac-12 football for success through key operational levers such as scheduling.

Implementation of select agreed upon initiatives is expected to begin the first quarter of 2022.

“The Pac-12 consistently produces high performing and marquee NFL players along with former football student-athletes who go on to incredibly successful careers both within and beyond the gridiron,” said Hanks.

“We are committed to building deeper relationships with our football alumni through substantive engagement on football matters. Our Pac-12 Football Alumni Council boasts unmatched football knowledge and national fan followings, and we look forward to working with them to support Pac-12 football across both promotional and strategic levels.”

“It is such a privilege to be a part of an alumni council that understands the challenges ahead for college athletics and college football in particular,” said Brock Huard, former University of Washington star quarterback, six-year NFL veteran and current college and NFL broadcaster with FOX and host of College Sports Today on SiriusXM radio.

“But more importantly, this group seeks to maximize the massive opportunities in front of the Pac-12 and its incredible institutions.”

The Pac-12 Football Alumni Council intends to meet several times per year around marquee events and important moments of the year.