Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff Reaffirms Position on CFP Expansion

During Tuesday's announcement of an alliance formed between the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten, George Kliavkoff made his conference's stance on expansion known.

The expansion of the College Football Playoffs has been a heavily debated topic in the world of college football. In recent light of the moves made by the SEC to acquire Oklahoma and Texas, an alliance was formed between three conferences: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12.

One of the many reasons for the forming of the alliance came in light of a potential expansion of the College Football Playoffs that would see the current four-team format move to 12 teams.

On Pac-12 media day, conference commissioner George Kliavkoff made his stance clear.

"The Pac-12 is in favor of CFP expansion. We believe allowing more teams and athletes to compete for a national championship is a win for the Pac-12 and for our football players," said Kliavkoff.

During Tuesday's press conference to announce the alliance between the three conferences, Kliavkoff doubled down on that stance.

"The Pac-12 is 100% in favor of expansion of the College Football Playoffs," said Kliavkoff. "But there are issues at the margins."

Those issues likely include a few factors: Broadcasting rights for the College Football Playoffs, and the number of teams included in the expansion.

Kliavkoff said he's making trips to every university in the conference to gain insight ahead of future talks of expansion, although he concedes the work done by the committee that proposed the 12-team format was "exemplary" and the proposal had "a lot of really, really good stuff in there."

ESPN's broadcasting deal with the College Football Playoffs is set to end in 2026. It feels inevitable that the current format will be expanded in some form or fashion, as more teams equates to more revenue for programs.