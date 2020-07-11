Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

The Pac 12-Conference announced today that commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the release, Scott was having "mild flu-like symptoms" toward the end of the week. With everyone being extra cautious these days and the Pac-12 being no different they tested the commissioner. The announcement went on to say that Scott is self-quarantining at home and under the direction of his doctor. He will be working from home "as normal."

The Pac-12 also announced this week that it would be playing in-conference games only for the upcoming football season. That remains to be seen if it will happen, but I love that there is hope of a season. If we can come together for the love of football and all wear our masks for each other, I think we can maybe, just maybe save the football season. That might be a stretch to think we can alone save the season, but it's worth a shot isn't it? I can't imagine not having Saturday college football to get me through. I am masking up. I want to see football played again.