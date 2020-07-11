AllSunDevils
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

Sande Charles

The Pac 12-Conference announced today that commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the release, Scott was having "mild flu-like symptoms" toward the end of the week. With everyone being extra cautious these days and the Pac-12 being no different they tested the commissioner. The announcement went on to say that Scott is self-quarantining at home and under the direction of his doctor. He will be working from home "as normal." 

According to the CDC, there is a wide range of symptoms being reported. A list on of them can be found on this site https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html and also mentioned here: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty of breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste, loss of smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. The site also mentions that this may not be all of the possible symptoms. 

The Pac-12 also announced this week that it would be playing in-conference games only for the upcoming football season. That remains to be seen if it will happen, but I love that there is hope of a season. If we can come together for the love of football and all wear our masks for each other, I think we can maybe, just maybe save the football season. That might be a stretch to think we can alone save the season, but it's worth a shot isn't it? I can't imagine not having Saturday college football to get me through. I am masking up. I want to see football played again. 

