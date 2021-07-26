Pac-12 Media Day: When, How to Watch Arizona State Participants

Find everything you need to know about Tuesday's Pac-12 media day here.

Pac-12 media day is upon us, as all major coaches and select players across the conference flock to Los Angeles to step in front of microphones in what will officially be the first time for the 2021 season.

Storylines are prominent in college football, and the 2021 Pac-12 media day will offer a variety of topics surrounding both the overall conference and respective schools.

Will the Pac-12 eventually take any Big 12 schools? How will the Oklahoma and Texas departure potentially alter the conference and its future plans? Can Oregon three-peat as Pac-12 champions, or do schools such as USC and Washington have other ideas?

Will Anybody Poke the Bear?

Arizona State will be no stranger to difficult questions on media day, with a cloud currently hanging over the program that could potentially turn dark should the NCAA want it to. With just over a month until ASU's football season is ready to begin, the school has received no clarity on if/when the NCAA's probing into alleged recruiting violations will conclude.

The Athletic's Doug Haller was told by a source that the probe isn't expected to be completed any time soon, leaving questions as to when exactly Arizona State may expect a conclusion from their findings.

For now, however, vice president of athletics Ray Anderson and head coach Herm an Edwards are set to answer questions on Tuesday. Will any questions surrounding the dossier be presented?

Who is Speaking at Pac-12 Media Day?

Edwards, quarterback Jayden Daniels and defensive back Chase Lucas will be speaking for the Sun Devils on Tuesday.

ASU's time slot is currently slated for 1:00-1:25 p.m. Arizona time, with availability for local radio and television coverage from 2:25-2:55 p.m.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will open media day with an introductory press conference, beginning at 8 a.m.

Fans can watch on Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app on your phone.

