AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

ASU Football: Pac-12 Players Join Big Ten for the #WeAreUnited Movement to Try and Save the Season

Donnie Druin

The virtual gridiron never disappoints.

Over the weekend, whispers swirled of power five conferences beginning to prepare for postponements and/or cancellations across all fall sports, as setting up conference calls and virtual meetings to discuss final procedures appeared all but imminent. (Pac-12 Presidents set to meet Tuesday, August 11th, but could change any moment) 

Through Sunday afternoon, news spread like wildfire that college football (at least this season) was all but dead. If we were watching a football game, COVID-19 would be winning in a blowout as fans and prominent conference heads alike dash to the exits to beat traffic.

Movements such as the Pac-12’s #WeAreUnited and the Big Ten’s #WeWantToPlay were originally shrugged off by their respective persons in power. With the start of college football season slowly approaching while simultaneously distancing from reality thanks to reports of cancellations, it appeared as if the funeral for traditional Saturdays across the country was being planned.

Just as the last ounce of hope was squeezed out of a season happening, collegiate football players rallied.

Players across the country realized there is strength in numbers.

We’re not quite sure what the score is, or how much time is left, but the players of power five football are moving the chains. Sunday evening brought the hashtags #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited trending together on twitter, as players from across the country featuring Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and seemingly every player in between made their voices heard on wanting to play the upcoming season.

“Trevor Lawrence & I got together with representatives from every Power 5 conference via Zoom Call and this is what we decided upon,” said Clemson football player Darien Rencher on Twitter.

“Pac 12 movement and #BigTenUnited were in collaboration with us. All together — a step toward one collective voice.”

College coaches also voiced their opinion with their own hashtag, #WeWantToCoach.

Now, it appears as if players from across the college football landscape are attempting to unionize in hopes of securing a football season among a handful of other issues that have plagued the NCAA for far too long.

As of now, the dust has yet to begin settling on what looks to be a monumental moment for college football. With the formation of a union between players of all five major power conferences still relatively fresh, details and fine print of the overall plan to unionize are still brewing. However, it’s more apparent than ever that coaches, players, media and fans oh-so badly want every possible scenario exhausted before losing a coveted part of our country’s culture.

With meetings already scheduled to discuss big decisions within the next few days, it appears as if conference commissioners now have added pressure in a time where the public eye rests on them now more than ever, thanks to an overwhelming amount of players making their voices heard.

On the virtual gridiron where players and prominent conference figures regularly clash, a lot of uncertainty remains. Despite the newfound wave of unity from their players, decision-makers of college football’s highest degree may opt to still pass on a fall football season.

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, however: Hope exists. Thanks to the players who voiced their opinions in times where it may be looked down upon by their superiors, momentum appears to have swung in the mightiest of ways.

Time will tell if the hail-mary efforts by the players will be followed by successful discussions and sound review from college football’s ultimate powers. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Arizona State's Herm Edwards on Diversity in College Football Coaching

Arizona State formed the "WE 22" movement to support and promote minority athletes

Sande Charles

by

TrojanAtHeart

ASU Basketball: Arizona State and Hurley’s Approach to the Coronavirus, Uncertainty for the Season

Arizona State's Bobby Hurley addressed the media about the pandemic and what practices look like right now.

AustinGrad

ASU Basketball: Arizona State Men's Hoops is Back on Track

Arizona State's Bobby Hurley has a lot of weapons this year to make a deep run for the Pac-12 title.

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin Signs Rookie Contract

Former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin is one step closer to his NFL dream

Sande Charles

ASU Basketball: Bobby Hurley has High Hopes for Taller, Stronger Jalen Graham

Arizona State Sophomore Jalen Graham impressing coach Bobby Hurley early on

alexweiner

by

merman1122

ASU Basketball: Senior Remy Martin Will be Returning to ASU and AllSunDevils Round Table Discusses

Fan favorite and Arizona State's Leading Scorer Remy Martin is Back

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Arizona State Adds Top-Tier 2021 Cornerback Isaiah Johnson

Arizona State football lands 4-Star Isaiah Johnson late Monday night

alexweiner

by

John Garcia Jr.

ASU Football: Sun Devils Have Landed in the Top 25 with the 2021 Recruiting Class

Arizona State sits ranked 24th according to 247Sports with their 2021 recruiting class.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Arizona Varsity's Chilly Takes Us Through Some In-State Athletes Arizona State Should Have on Their Radar

Recruiting in your backyard can be tough, but here are some names Arizona State should be all in on.

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: The Arizona State Sun Devils Land Their 2nd In-State Commitment for the Class of 2021

Arizona State football lands Boulder Creek's John Ferlmann

Donnie Druin