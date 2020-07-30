AllSunDevils
ASU Football: Pac-12 Presidents to Meet Friday-20 Hour Rule to Start Monday

Sande Charles

According to a Tweet by Bruce Feldman with the Athletic, the Pac-12 is set to start the 20-hour rule on Monday, August 3rd. The 20-hour rule relates to mandatory workouts and team meetings.

Ideally, this would be the last step, the next phase, before any preseason practices that are set to begin 14 days from Monday. The Pac-12 presidents are set to meet together on Friday, and once they do, we should have more information on what this all entails. They have yet to release the 10-game schedule, and we most likely won't see any updates on that schedule until after the meeting, according to Mercury News. 

As far as it stands right now, the season is penciled in to start mid-September. 

