Pac-12 Releases Statement on 2021-2022 Forfeiture Policy

Pac-12 Releases Statement on 2021 Forfeiture Policy

The conference is eager to get back to football, and that includes strict policies regarding COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Pac-12 released the following statement regarding the conference's forfeiture policy:

"Following consultation with the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee, the Pac-12 has determined that its prior longstanding game forfeiture rule (set forth in 2021-22 Pac-12 Administrative Policies referenced below), that was temporarily modified for this past season due to Covid-19, shall once again be applied for this coming athletic season. 

"In accordance with that rule, if an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent. Any forfeited contest shall be regarded as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent. The Pac-12 rule provides the Commissioner with discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation.”

The Pac-12 saw many teams fail to play a full season in 2020 thanks to COVID-19, and it appears the conference's new outlines places the responsibility of controlling any potential outbreaks on the teams. 

As of two weeks ago, at least eight teams in the Pac-12 had vaccination rates of 80% or higher. 

