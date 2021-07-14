Sports Illustrated home
PFF Ranks ASU's Jayden Daniels No. 72 Quarterback in Country

Pro Football Focus isn't on the Jayden Daniels hype train, apparently.
Since his arrival in Tempe, Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels has generated a great deal of interest both in and outside the program. Within the program, many Sun Devils fans believe Daniels has some of the most exciting quarterback play to come through Tempe. Daniels' ability to make plays with his legs, along with the ability to hit deep passes easily, help to keep viewers entertained on a weekly basis. 

With a plethora of starters returning to help form one of the best defenses in the Pac-12, many believe the time is now for Daniels to make the jump from exciting quarterback prospect to a legitimate passer who can do it all. Doing so should result in great success for the Sun Devils, who many expect to compete for a conference championship in 2021. 

However, don't count Pro Football Focus as those who believe Daniels capable of accomplishing such a feat. In their recently revealed rankings where PFF ranked all 130 FBS starting quarterbacks, Daniels was at No. 72. 

Although no direct words were given on Daniels' ranking, he did find himself in the fourth tier of rankings classified as "Average" category, where PFF explained the tier as this:

"These college quarterbacks rank right in the middle of their peers. Some of them have hardly shown an ability to produce at a quality level and are consistently average. And then there are others who have flashed stellar play, but then negated it with poor performances. The signal-callers in this tier need elite supporting casts on both sides of the ball if their teams are to have big years" said PFF.

Five Pac-12 quarterbacks were ranked ahead of Daniels: USC's Kedon Slovis (10th), Washington's Dylan Morris (28th), Washington State's Jayden De Laura (31st), Cal's Chase Garbers (59th) and Utah's Charlie Brewer (71st).

