Potential Trade Destinations for N'Keal Harry

When players are selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, they immediately carry the expectation of helping a franchise in a major way. Through two seasons in New England, former Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry has failed to live up to his price tag after being the first ever receiver selected in the first round by the Patriots during head coach Bill Belichick's tenure.

Now, Harry's agent, Jamal Tooson, has made it public that his client would like a fresh start in 2021:

"For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N'Keal to thrive in New England," Tooson said in a statement. "Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn't met the expectations the Patriots and N'Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it's time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N'Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.

"N'Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity. He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it."

Although the timing of the request is odd given teams are merely weeks away from opening training camp, the decision to split is likely best for both parties. The Patriots will be able to see guys such as Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne rise up in their receiving corps while also possessing the talents of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith at the tight end position as well. The latter four were all signed during the offseason as unrestricted free agents. As for Harry, a fresh change of scenery may just be what the doctor ordered to revive his career before it's too late.

So, where will Harry play in 2021?

With little to his resume' (Harry missed 16 games during his two years in New England with only four touchdowns), it's a hard sell to tell a team Harry can contribute as a No. 1 receiver. The likely landing spot for Harry will be a team with an already solidified top receiver, giving Harry the upside to compete for snaps as a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver.

Here's a few where there is speculation:

Washington Football Team

Per ESPN's John Keim, Washington displayed a great amount of interest in Harry earlier this offseason. Now that Harry has made his desires known to the public, Washington does indeed make sense for the ASU product. With Terry McLaurin already establishing himself as Washington's No. 1 pass-catcher, Harry could be brought in to compete next to guys such as Kelvin Harmon and Antonio Golden-Gandy while Curtis Samuel aligns in the slot.

Las Vegas Raiders

If anybody is willing to roll the dice on Harry, it may just be Las Vegas. The Raiders believe Henry Ruggs III is set for a big season, and with Hunter Renfrow manning the slot, third-round pick Bryan Edwards appears to be the last formidable receiver on the depth chart. Harry would have to compete with the likes of Zay Jones, Willie Snead IV and John Brown for snaps, yet if the Raiders value a big-bodied receiver in the red zone, Harry's presence alone makes him a candidate to watch for in Vegas.

Atlanta Falcons

Naturally, the Falcons find themselves as a potential destination for Harry following the departure of Julio Jones. Calvin Ridley has progressed significantly, which may have helped Atlanta make the decision to pull the trigger on moving Jones. However, the Falcons' depth chart lacks noise behind Ridley, as Russell Gage is the second and last somewhat proven receiver on the roster (no disrespect to the other guys). Harry's addition in Atlanta would see him immediately slide into a WR3 role in an offense that loves to push the football down the field.

Where others believe Harry may land:

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan: Arizona Cardinals

"Of course, a lot has changed in Arizona since that draft and the wide receiver unit has gotten a bit crowded. Currently, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green are the big names on the depth chart, while they also boast Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore. That may not be the type of situation Harry is looking for if increased targets are what's he's after, but if the Cardinals continue to think highly of him, this could be a strong long-term landing spot, especially if they ship one of their second-tier receivers back to New England in the deal. "

Sports Radio 610's Clint Stoerner: Houston Texans

"(Asked if the Texans should pursue him) Hell yeah you should pursue him. He's cheap labor. He's on a rookie contract. Nobody knows him better than Nick Caserio (Texans general manager and former personnel chief for the Patriots) and I think there is a void (at the) 1-to-3 (receiver spots) for the Houston Texans."

