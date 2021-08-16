Power Ranking the Top ASU Fantasy Football Players

Everything you need to know about the Sun Devils you should be targeting in your fantasy draft.

Preseason football is back in action which means it's getting really close to the best time of year -- FANTASY SEASON!

Arizona State currently has six offensive players on NFL rosters that could pack a punch to your fantasy lineup. Not all of them will get enough of an opportunity to be a weekly "lock" in your lineup, but that doesn't mean they can't be on your roster in deeper leagues or as end of bench stashes.

To better understand the value of each player, we are going to power rank the order in which the Sun Devils should be taken off your fantasy board starting with:

6. Zane Gonzalez

After a stellar college career that saw Gonzalez finish with the most points (468) all-time by a collegiate kicker, his NFL career hasn't lived up to expectations so far.

He spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals but he was inconsistent all year. His 72.7% field-goal percentage ranked 30th among all kickers last season. With the Detroit Lions struggling to find their Matt Prater replacement, they brought in Gonzalez to hopefully resolve the issue.

He will need to beat out veteran Randy Bullock to get the starting gig. And even if he does win it, there are so many more proven options on the waiver wire. Also, it's not like you want any part of the Lions offense anyway.

Projection: Gets cut before season ends

5. Kalen Ballage

If you owned Ballage stock when he was entering the league, I hope you sold it during his rookie season because it is at an all-time low right now.

The problem with the idea of Ballage being fantasy relevant right now is that there are four guys he would have to leap-frog on the Steelers' depth chart to get a shot on the field. All signs point to Najee Harris being the bell-cow back, while Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland have all played roles in the past.

Training camp reports have been positive for Ballage as he's made the most of his opportunities while Snell deals with an injury. It's just hard to believe Ballage will have a role in this offense without the help of multiple guys ahead of him going down with injury.

Leave him on the wire until new information is presented.

Projection: Miracle if stays with team whole season

4. Frank Darby

Despite only making six catches his senior season, Darby flashed enough during his collegiate career for the Atlanta Falcons to take him in the sixth round of this year's draft.

We know Brandon Aiyuk and N'Keal Harry were two highly touted receiving prospects when they left college, but did you know Darby averaged more yards per catch (19.7) in his college career than both of them? That doesn't mean Darby is as talented as those two, but Darby knows how to get open down the field, and has a knack for finding the end zone.

With Julio Jones now in Tennessee, the Falcons depth chart is not exactly solidified after Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. It could be a slow start to the year for Darby as he tries to separate himself from the rest of the group of wide receivers. If the season starts to go off the rails for the Falcons, don't be surprised if Darby gets a few more looks down the stretch and capitalizes on it.

For now, we'll leave him on the waiver wire until we see a flash from him on the field.

Projection: 12 catches, 150 yards, 2 TDS

3. Eno Benjamin

The path of relevance for Benjamin is similar to Ballage's, but a lot more practical.

Benjamin is fighting to be the third running back in the Cardinals backfield, competing against second-year pro Jonathan Ward. Early buzz out of camp has been positive for Benjamin as both a runner and a pass-catcher. He's even getting plays in on special teams. If Benjamin wins the third running-back role, he becomes an intriguing option for an end of bench stash in deeper leagues.

It wouldn't shock anyone if James Conner had to miss a few games with injury; it's been the story of his career the last couple of seasons. And it's not like Chase Edmonds has a big frame for someone who wants to be a three-down back.

You don't have to leave your draft with Benjamin on your bench, but he's someone to monitor throughout the season.

Projection: 325 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD

2. N'Keal Harry

Just like Gonzalez, Harry hasn't yet been able to live up to the hype that Arizona State fans had for him entering the NFL. It's been such a rough first two years that Harry requested a trade before training camp started. As of now, it seems the New England Patriots and Harry's camp might try and work through their issues.

Despite having only 45 catches and 414 yards through 21 career games, Harry is someone you will have to give hard consideration to late in drafts. There is still potential for him to be the No. 1 receiver on the Patriots, and if quarterback Mac Jones takes over by mid-season, it will only increase Harry's ceiling as a pass catcher.

I'm in on Harry as a late-round flier in leagues 12 teams or deeper.

Projection: 65 catches, 800 yards, 7 TDs

1. Brandon Aiyuk

If you asked me which fantasy player will yield the best value in relation to where they are being drafted, Brandon Aiyuk is the obvious answer.

This is someone who has the ability to finish as a top-10 receiver in fantasy this year; and that might be underselling him. From Weeks 7-14 last season, Aiyuk averaged 11.5 targets and 94.6 receiving yards, while scoring four touchdowns during that stretch.

And he did most of that work without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Aiyuk is currently being drafted in the Tyler Lockett/Cooper Kupp range, but I couldn't disagree if you wanted to take him higher. A second year in the Kyle Shanahan system, and a potential quarterback upgrade during the season makes Aiyuk prime for a second-year breakout.

In a 10-team league, Aiyuk is fair game to go as high as the third round.

Projection: 87 catches, 1,300 yards from scrimmage, 10 TDs

