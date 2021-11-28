Rachaad White to Skip Arizona State's Bowl Game, Begin NFL Draft Prep

When the Arizona State Sun Devils take the field for their bowl game, they will be without the talents of running back Rachaad White, who has chosen to focus on his NFL Draft preparation.

All good things must come to an end.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the electric talents of running back Rachaad White since he transferred as a JUCO product in 2020. Despite playing in a shortened season, White put his name on the radar of many eyes throughout the country after averaging 10 yards per carry last season.

White then exploded onto the national scene this season, rushing for over 1,000 yards with 15 touchdowns on the ground in 12 games for the Sun Devils.

After Arizona State's victory over Arizona on Saturday, White revealed to the Pac-12 Network that he won't play in the team's upcoming bowl game. White said there was already a mutual agreement between himself and the coaching staff prior to playing on Saturday.

White has seen his draft stock rise considerably over the course of the year, earning a spot in the 2022 Senior Bowl and will likely earn an invite to the NFL Combine later in the process.

While establishing himself as a home-run hitter coming out of the backfield, White's receiving prowess was again put on display this season. His 40 catches paced the entire offense, racking up 425 yards and one receiving touchdown to go along with his rushing totals.

White also led Arizona State in receiving yards (151) in 2020.

The Sun Devils relied heavily on White throughout the season, as he finished with 201 touches in 12 games.

White will be yet another Arizona State ball-carrier to hit the NFL, as former Sun Devils studs such as Eno Benjamin, Kalen Ballage and D.J. Foster all made the jump to the professional level.

However, White has an opportunity that none of the aforementioned backs accomplished, as there's serious talk surrounding White's ability to be selected on either Day 2 or early in Day 3 of the draft. The second and third rounds are conducted on Day 2 and rounds four through seven on Day 3.

There's still plenty of time for White to further impress scouts, beginning with the Senior Bowl in February.

With Arizona State not expected to play in a prominent bowl game, White will shift his focus to preparing for the next level by most importantly remaining healthy for perhaps the biggest stage of his life.

We've seen the last of White's dynamic running, receiving and hurdling in a Sun Devils uniform. While that may appear disheartening, Arizona State fans have a true appreciation for how special of a player he could blossom into, and his decision (while likely difficult) was the right choice to make.