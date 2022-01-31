Rachaad White Enters Senior Bowl Week With Opportunity to Raise Draft Stock

Arizona State's electric runner joins some of the top NFL draft prospects for this year in Mobile for a chance to shoot up big boards.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been blessed with pristine running back play the prior two seasons, mainly thanks to Rachaad White's presence in the backfield.

White's numbers speak for themselves: In only two seasons at ASU following a transfer from Mt. San Antonio College, White managed to reach 1,426 rushing yards in only 15 games played for the Sun Devils, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and reaching the end zone 20 times on the ground.

White has displayed the capability to not only make defenders miss in the open field by moving around them, but also over them as well on multiple occasions by hurdling players.

White's production as a pass-catcher out of the backfield was top-notch, as he reeled in 51 receptions for 607 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Arizona State.

White led the Sun Devils in receiving yards in 2020, and trailed receptions leader Ricky Pearsall by only five catches this past season.

Now, White shifts his focus toward the upcoming draft, with his first stop coming in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl has established itself as the premier stop for players looking to improve their draft status.

Throughout its history, the Senior Bowl has produced over 55 players that went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game is unique among college all-star games as the teams are coached by NFL staffs.

Former MVPs of the game include Dan Marino, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert according to the game's official website.

White will be on the National Team's roster, which will be coached by the New York Jets. White will have an opportunity to meet with scouts and coaches in attendance throughout the week when not competing with his peers on the field.

It's safe to say White isn't satisfied with where some in the draft community have him.

White will have ample opportunity to prove that over the course of this week in Mobile.

