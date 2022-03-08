Arizona State: Rachaad White, Kellen Diesch Emerge as Major Combine Winners

Two of Arizona State's eight players at the NFL Scouting Combine saw their draft stock rise.

The dust from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has settled, as players from across the country have now returned to their respective lives in order to train for the upcoming onslaught of Pro Days.

The Arizona State Sun Devils sent eight players to Indianapolis, and it's fair to say all eight impressed in their own way.

Center Dohnovan West tested well, running a 5.28 40-yard dash and executing a broad jump of 112 inches, finishing tied for sixth out of all offensive linemen at the Combine.

Cornerback Jack Jones also tested well despite wanting to run another 40-yard dash at Arizona State's Pro Day on March 14.

The remainder of Arizona State's participants also had success during the week at the Combine.

ASU defensive lineman DJ Davidson finished in the top 10 of all four drills he participated in.

Sun Devils defensive back Chase Lucas posted an overall RAS (relative athletic score) of 8.17, an impressive number with elite graded explosion grades thanks to stellar numbers in the vertical and broad jump.

Yet, the two biggest winners from Arizona State during the week of the Combine resided on offense side: tackle Kellen Diesch and running back Rachaad White.

Rachaad White, Kellen Diesch Emerge as Major NFL Combine Winners

White tested as one of the best of all participants at the Combine by scoring a 9.8/10 on the RAS grading scale.

Needless to say White moved up draft boards following an impressive outing in Indy.

After remarkable performances at the Senior Bowl and Combine, White has received serious buzz about potentially being selected on the second day of the draft this year. His abilities as a pass-catcher along with his elusive running ability make him one of the top backs in this year's class.

Perhaps the most impressive performance at Lucas Oil Stadium was reserved for Diesch, who ranked No. 24 out of all tackle prospects since 1987 with a RAS score of 9.8, earning elite status in composite speed and explosion grades.

Diesch finished second among all offensive linemen testing at the Combine in the 20-yard shuttle (4.43) and third in the vertical jump (32.5).

It's important to remember that the Combine is important, but not the only event in determining a player's stock in the draft.

However, it certainly doesn't hurt to test as well as Diesch and White did in Indianapolis, especially after both reportedly interviewed well. Another strong performance at Arizona State's Pro Day would solidify each player as likely the first Sun Devils off of the board.

When discussing prospects improving their stock from strong outings at the Combine, Diesch and White are at the top of their respective positions.