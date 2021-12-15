Recap: Arizona State Adds 6 on Early 2022 Signing Day

The Sun Devil Football program signed six student-athletes on the first day of the December Early Signing Period on Wednesday that will continue their athletic and academic careers at Arizona State University.

Although National Signing Day for the 2022 recruiting class is officially on Feb. 2, the Arizona State Sun Devils (along with the rest of the country) got a head start on officially putting pen to paper for their upcoming slate of freshmen next season.

Arizona State saw six commitments (one junior college, five high school seniors) make their official pledge on Wednesday. Per Arizona State athletics, here's some background on each player:

Running Back Tevin White

Prolific running back prospect heading across the country to play for Arizona State…Versatile ball-carrier with a well-rounded skill set, showing the ability to receive and block in addition to run.

Great vision that allows him to see holes open up and set up blocks...Takes pride in pass protection, displaying the physicality and mindset necessary for a great blocking back...Reliable ball carrier, coughing up very few fumbles despite a heavy workload...Only the second prospect from the state of Virginia to sign with the Sun Devils since 2000.

Consensus four-star prospect and Top-10 player in the state of Virginia according to all major recruiting publications…The only member in the Top-10 committed to a school west of Virginia…A member of the ESPN 300, coming in at No. 155…ESPN rated him as the No. 12 running back prospect nationally and the No. 19 overall prospect in the East region.

Tabbed by Rivals as the No. 7 running back in the country…247 Sports ranks him as the No. 209 overall prospect and the No. 19 running back nationally…One of only six consensus four-star running backs to sign with Arizona State out of High School…Plans to enroll at Arizona State in January and participate in Spring practice.

Youtube Highlights

Defensive Linemen Robby Harrison

Athletically-gifted defensive line prospect whose recruiting has skyrocketed over the past two seasons…Played defensive tackle in high school, but has the versatility to play any defensive line position…Extremely quick off the ball with a variety of pass rushing moves in his arsenal…Increased power and improved technique has allowed him to be physical at the point of attack.





Already possess an excellent frame with room to add strength and weight…Consensus three-star prospect among the major recruiting services…Rivals tabbed him as the No. 18 overall prospect in South Carolina…He is 247 Sports’ No. 26 overall prospect in the state…ESPN tabbed him as a Top-100 defensive tackle prospect nationally and the No. 24 overall prospect in South Carolina.





First high school prospect from South Carolina to sign with Arizona State in the internet recruiting services era (since 1999)…Selected to the 2021 SCFA Class 3A All-Region Team…Also plays basketball in high school, receiving Division I interest on the hardwood…Plans to enroll at Arizona State in January and participate in Spring practice.

Quarterback Bennett Meredith

Rising quarterback prospect with all the tools to be a star at the next level…Extremely accurate passer with the ability to deliver on time and on target on a consistent basis…Uses his high football I.Q. to read defenses and make checks at the line of scrimmage…Does not make many mistakes, rarely turning the ball over…Great leader who possesses intangibles that led to his team winning 23 games over the past two seasons.

Continues to add strength in muscle to his tall frame…Consensus three-star prospect and Top-50 overall prospect in the state of Alabama among the major recruiting services…Listed as the No. 44 pocket passer quarterback prospect nationally by ESPN…247 Sports tabbed him as the No. 44 quarterback in the country and No. 33 overall prospect in Alabama.

Operated one of the most prolific offenses in the Alabama prep scene over the last two seasons…Completed 387-of-604 (64%) passes for 5,318 yards and 47 touchdowns in 20 regular season games during his two seasons as the starting quarterback at the varsity level…Led Hoover High School to a 23-3 record and two appearances in the 7A AHSAA Football Championships semifinal round during that span.

Finished his senior season 144-for-233 (62%) for 2,212 yards and 23 touchdowns, posting a 115.3 QB Rating…Knocked off powerhouse Thompson during the regular season, ending their 27-game winning streak…Put together a brilliant junior campaign that moved him on the radar of Power 5 programs… Went 243-for-371 (66%) for 3,106 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020…Threw for three or more touchdowns in 11 career games, while eclipsing the 300-yard mark in four…Also ran for 188 yards and seven touchdowns during his prep career…First high school prospect from Alabama to sign with Arizona State in the internet recruiting services era (since 1999).

Youtube Highlights

Tight End Bryce Pierre

Talented junior college transfer tight end who joins the Sun Devils with two years of eligibility remaining…Multi-faceted athlete with the ability to do everything required to play the position…Excellent athlete who made the transition from wide receiver to tight end as his frame filled out…Possess the mentality and willingness to make a big impact with his blocking…Skill set that makes him a mismatch in the red zone.

Highest-ranked JUCO tight end to ever sign with Arizona State in the internet recruiting services era…Three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, who tabbed him as the No. 37 overall JUCO prospect nationally…247 Sports also rates him as the No. 1 JUCO tight end prospect in the country, the first time ASU has signed the No. 1 player at a position out of Junior College since 2017 (Blake Barnett, No. 1 QB)…ESPN ranked him as the No. 3 JUCO tight end prospect in the nation.

Spent his sophomore season at Mt. SAC, one of the nation’s premiere junior colleges…Played in nine games for the Mounties, hauling in 20 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns…Originally played at Caffey College coming out of high school, making five catches for 55 yards in five games played as a freshman.

Emerged as a pass catching threat during his senior season at Rancho Cucamonga, playing in 11 games…Finished with 23 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns in his Cougar career…Attended the same junior college as current Sun Devil running back Rachaad White…Plans to enroll at Arizona State in January and participate in Spring practice

Tight end Jacob Newell

Emerging tight end prospect who developed his game throughout his high school career…Matchup nightmare due to his combination of size and athleticism…Excellent hands with the ability to make contested catches…Can split out wide as a receiver or play inline, allowing formation flexibility.

Extremely productive from the tight end position, shining as a focal point of his high school offense…Consensus three-star prospect and Top-10 player in the state of Oregon according to the major recruiting services…247 Sports tabbed him as the No. 39 tight end prospect in the nation and No. 6 overall prospect in Oregon…Ranked by ESPN as the No. 39 tight end prospect nationally and No. 8 overall prospect in the state.

Three-year starter for Thurston, seeing action at the varsity level as early as his freshman year…Compiled 87 receptions for 1,289 yards and 20 touchdowns in his Colts’ career…Most of that came during a breakout senior season, where he proved to be one of the toughest covers in the state…Posted 51 catches for 836 yards (16.4 ypc) and 10 touchdowns in a dominant 2021 campaign…Put up great numbers in only five games as a junior, making 19 catches for 249 yards and six touchdowns.

Two-way player at the prep level, seeing time at defensive end… Made 60 tackles, collected 17.0 tackles for loss, and earned 7.5 sacks in his defensive career…Also played basketball at the varsity level at Thurston…Becomes the fourth prospect to sign with Arizona State out of high school from Oregon, the first since Ethan Long in the 2019 class.

Kicker Carter Brown

A premiere kicking prospect featuring an extremely gifted leg…Possess a rare combination of power and accuracy, allowing him to emerge as one of the nation’s most coveted kickers…Has the ability to kick field goals and serve as the kickoff specialist.

Three-year Varsity kicker for Dawson High School, handling all the kicking duties…2019 Max Preps Sophomore All-American after a breakout season…Also named Max Preps First Team All-State in Texas, one of the toughest teams in the country to make…Came in at No. 26 in Vype.com’s Preseason Class of 2022 Super 60, which ranked the top prospects in the Houston area…Rated five stars by all the major kicking recruiting services, including Chris Sailer, Kornblue, and Game Winner Kicking.

Rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 4 kicker prospect in the country in 247 Sports’ Composite rankings…Rivals tabbed him as a three-star prospect and a 5.5 rating, the sixth-highest for a kicker…Put up brilliant numbers during his high school career, establishing a reputation as one of the most reliable kickers at the prep level…Finished his varsity career 37-of-43 (86%) on field goal attempts, compiling 248 total points.

Went 137-for-148 (93%) on his PAT attempts over three seasons…Recently completed a spectacular senior campaign in which he made 15-of-18 field goals, including a 51-yarder….Also made field goals of 49 & 48 yards in 2021…Was consistent as a junior in 2020, making 7-of-9 field goals and 51 PAT’s…Put himself on the radar of Division I colleges with a breakout sophomore season…He hit 15-of-16 field goals (five of 40+ yards) and made 48 PAT’s…Handled punting duties as well in each of his three seasons, with 17 of his 96 punts pinning the opponent inside the 20.

Youtube Highlights