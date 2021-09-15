Report: Arizona State AD Earned Second-Highest Pay in Nation Last Year

Arizona State's Ray Anderson was among the highest paid at his position, including bonuses.

Throughout the past year, Arizona State Sun Devil athletics have steadily remained in headlines with mostly negative connotations.

Whether it be the Sun Devils missing the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the ongoing NCAA investigations looking into recruiting allegations or a civil lawsuit filed including Arizona State and athletics director Ray Anderson, the university is undoubtedly pleased to see the early on-field success of the football program.

Despite the aforementioned issues, there's been some success in the financial department for many around Arizona State, yet none more than Anderson, who brought home over $2 million from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, according to a report by AthleticDirectorU.

The top five highest paid athletics directors during that time period is:

1. Chris Del Conte (Texas): $2,370,000

2. Ray Anderson (Arizona State): $2,050,000

3. Joe Castiglione (Oklahoma); $2,033,333

4. Kirby Hocutt (Texas Tech): $1,895,000

5. Gene Smith (Ohio State): $1,845,609

According to the report, Anderson's figures were over double of the Pac-12 median figure of $870,000. Those numbers for that time period factor in bonuses.

In February of this year, Anderson received a contract extension that will see him continuing to lead Sun Devil athletics into 2026. Anderson's base salary jumped from $800,000 to $950,000, while also receiving a $500,000 bonus upon his official extension. Anderson's base salary may also be greater, should Arizona State deem it necessary.

Anderson will also be paid a "retention incentive" of $600,000 on the last day of each year during the five-year contract term, if he still is employed by the program.

Outside of ASU sports such as football and basketball, Anderson has been a big player in advancing other Sun Devil sports such as hockey and baseball.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. For more ASU news visit AllSunDevils.com