Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels Enters Transfer Portal

Jayden Daniels, who arrived at Arizona State as one of the top-ranked recruits in recent memory, is reportedly entering the transfer portal.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been quite busy with the transfer portal as of late. Thanks to a lackluster recruiting class, the portal has been utilized to bring in seasoned talent rather than fresh high school players.

For as many players as Arizona State has welcomed through the transfer portal, they've also lost a fair amount of talent. Promising players such as running back Chip Trayanum and cornerback Tommi Hill are just a few names to depart the program since December.

Now, you can add the face of Arizona State's program to that list.

On Thursday, Sun Devil Source reported Daniels is expected to officially be added to the NCAA transfer portal by the end of Thursday.

Just an hour later, the move became official.

The move comes after Daniels announced his return to Arizona State on Dec. 2, with plans to play in Tempe for one more season after becoming eligible for the NFL draft this offseason.

Daniels entered Arizona State as a freshman in 2019 as one of the highest ranked recruits in program history, eventually becoming the first true freshman to ever start at quarterback for the Sun Devils.

Daniels' athletic prowess and rocket arm flashed almost right away, generating real excitement for ASU's future on the offensive side of the ball.

However, after COVID limited the 2020 season to only four games, all pressure was on Daniels to deliver in 2021, something he (and the rest of the team) ultimately failed to do. Daniels finished the 2021 season with 10 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and only five games with 200 or more passing yards.

Despite possessing a talented arm, Daniels' pocket presence and accuracy issues plagued him and the rest of ASU's offense down the stretch of the season.

There were initial whispers of Daniels departing the Sun Devils following the season, yet his decision to return shut those rumors down.

Now, Daniels looks to enter himself into the transfer portal after Arizona State brings in a handful of new quarterbacks to the program in 2022, including transfer quarterback Paul Tyson and high school recruit Bennett Meredith.

Trenton Bourguet and Finn Collins are also other quarterbacks currently on ASU's roster.

Daniels is eligible to return to Arizona State should he desire once he is officially in the portal, but ASU would not have to honor his scholarship.

With spring practice set to begin in March, the Sun Devils now look to have an open competition at the team's most important position.