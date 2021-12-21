Report: Arizona State Receiver Johnny Wilson Enters Transfer Portal

Another Arizona State Sun Devil has entered the transfer portal, as receiver Johnny Wilson is now seeking a new school to play football.

Just when the transfer portal began to cool down for the Arizona State Sun Devils, Tuesday afternoon saw another ASU football player enter college football's version of free agency.

247 Sports reported on Tuesday that Sun Devils receiver Johnny Wilson had entered the transfer portal.

Wilson, a commitment in Arizona State's 2020 class, was unable to consistently utilize his 6-foot-6 frame on the field thanks to limited opportunities.

Wilson has played in only eight games since his freshman season in 2020, carrying redshirt status as a freshman this year with plenty of eligibility left for whichever program will take him.

In 2021, Wilson had 12 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown through four games.

Since this is his first time entering the transfer portal, he can transfer and play immediately starting in 2022.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning for another season, the Sun Devils' passing game was expected to potentially take a leap with most of the receiving corps returning.

However, in a crowded depth chart for pass-catchers, Wilson often found himself on the sideline. The Sun Devils establishing themselves as a prominent running team also didn't help Wilson's numbers.

Wilson becomes the latest player from Arizona State to enter the transfer portal, joining running back Chip Trayanum, safety Cam Phillips, receiver Geordon Porter, defensive end Jordan Banks and defensive back Tommi Hill, who since November have officially made their desire to leave official.

Wilson initially de-committed from Oregon prior to joining Arizona State, and held offers from over 30 schools that included Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.

Wilson's entrance into the transfer portal does not immediately mean he can't return to Arizona State. However, the Sun Devils are no longer obligated to honor his scholarship upon his return if Wilson chooses to stay.

Wilson is not expected to play with the team in the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl against Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 30.