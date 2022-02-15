Report: Former Arizona State DC Antonio Pierce Takes NFL Job

Pierce, who recently departed ASU after connections with the ongoing NCAA investigation, now lands in Las Vegas.

On Monday, former Arizona State Sun Devils defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to become their linebackers coach, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Pierce arrived at Arizona State as a linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator in 2018, eventually working his way up to associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator in 2020 before assuming sole duties of ASU's defense in 2021.

Pierce resigned from his position with the Sun Devils on Feb. 2 after a long season of clouds and questions surrounding his status thanks to his involvement in the NCAA's current investigation at Arizona State for alleged recruiting wrongdoings in past seasons.

Pierce, who was considered to be the "leader" of the operation that allegedly hosted recruits on campus during COVID restrictions and funded flights for recruits among numerous other allegations mentioned in a dossier sent to Arizona State's compliance office by an anonymous source in June, was one of five coaches to depart the program, joining offensive coordinator Zak Hill, tight ends coach Adam Breneman, wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins.

Pierce, who was rumored to have NFL interest immediately upon leaving Arizona State, now joins the staff of the Raiders under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who interviewed Pierce for a coaching spot on his staff when Graham was previously with the New York Giants.

Arizona State recently named Donnie Henderson to the staff as their defensive coordinator, promoting him from interim status serving as a defensive backs coach and defensive analyst.