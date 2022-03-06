Report: Jayden Daniels Transfers to LSU

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels has reportedly found a new home following his decision to enter the transfer portal on Feb. 17.

ESPN's Pete Thamel tweeted Daniels has decided to sign with LSU.

Daniels entered Arizona State as a freshman in 2019 as one of the highest ranked recruits in program history, eventually becoming the first true freshman to ever start at quarterback for the Sun Devils. He quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his strong arm and ability to rush the football.

After an impressive first season, Daniels was projected to eventually become a high draft selection in the future, and potentially lead Arizona State to Pac-12 glory and beyond.

However, Daniels regressed his final two years at the program, with 2021 being his worst season. Daniels finished last year with 10 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and only five games with 200 or more passing yards.

Now, Daniels arrives to an LSU squad that already has redshirt senior quarterback Myles Brennan on the roster. Daniels appears to be entering a competition for the starting role next year with the Tigers. LSU begins spring practice on March 24.

As for Arizona State, they will officially move on from Daniels and turn towards the possibility of either Paul Tyson or Trent Bourguet as the starting quarterback in 2022. ASU begins spring practice on March 15.