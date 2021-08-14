Report: ASU's Jermayne Lole Out With Triceps Injury; Will Require Surgery

Arizona State's star defensive tackle will likely miss a good portion of the season thanks to a triceps injury.

On Friday afternoon, 247 Sports first reported Arizona State defensive tackle Jermayne Lole is expected to miss the next few months because of a triceps injury.

The injury, which happened on Monday during team practice in Tempe, will require surgery. The timetable for Lole's recovery is not clear, although early reports do not suggest Lole will make a return to the team any time soon.

Ranked as Pro Football Focus' 24th-best player in college football heading into 2021, the dominant defensive tackle now leaves a massive gap in the heart of Arizona State's defense. Playing out of a 4-3 base scheme, all eyes are now on fellow defensive tackle Tyler Johnson to help fill the void.

Lole entered the season with considerable preseason hype, and for good reason. The defensive lineman saw watch-list nominations from trophies such as the Outland and Rotary Lombardi awards, while also collecting Pac-12 all-conference and 2022 Senior Bowl watch-list honors.

Shannon Forman, a senior defensive lineman, is expected to replace Lole.

In just four games last season, Lole recorded 24 tackles, five of which were for a loss and 1.5 sacks. In his last full season in 2019, Lole recorded 72 tackles, the third most for a Sun Devil defensive lineman since 1990 behind only Shante Carver (79 in 1993) and Terrell Suggs (73 in 2002).

Lole's presence will undoubtedly be missed, yet the Sun Devils have the defensive structure and talent to withstand the storm without Lole.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/