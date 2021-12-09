Report: Oregon Requests Permission to Speak to UCLA's Chip Kelly

Following the departure of head coach Mario Cristobal, the Oregon Ducks have turned to a familiar face in their search for a new leader in Eugene.

The loss of Mario Cristobal has already seen an impact on the Oregon Ducks program, as the team quickly attempts to find their next leader of the locker room after losing their head coach only days following a loss in the Pac-12 title game.

With a job as prominent as Oregon available, plenty of names have made the rounds in the rumor mill.

However, the Ducks have narrowed their search to one familiar face.

John Canzano reports that the Ducks have contacted UCLA for permission to speak with head coach Chip Kelly.

Kelly, who previously coached Oregon from 2009-2012, led the Ducks to three Pac-12 titles and four consecutive BCS bowl-game appearances, most notably falling short to Auburn in the 2011 National Championship Game.

Kelly operated as Oregon's offensive coordinator the two years prior to taking the head coaching position, where he finished with a 46-7 record.

Kelly's track record with Oregon on top of his familiarity and ability to recruit on the west coast makes him a sensible hire, should he want to depart his current role with UCLA.

Kelly has been with the Bruins since 2018, compiling an 18-25 record. After a rough start under Kelly, the Bruins turned the ship around this season, becoming bowl eligible for the first time.

Although rare, this wouldn't be the first time a head coach stayed in-conference for a lateral move. Notably, Steve Sarkisian departed the Washington Huskies for the USC Trojans just a decade ago.

After Cristobal departed Oregon, Kelly instantly became the betting favorite to take over in Eugene.

Although the date and time is to be determined, UCLA is currently scheduled to travel to Autzen Stadium in 2022 to play the Ducks.

Time will tell if Kelly will actually take the job with Oregon. However, one of the first dominoes to make that happen has just fallen.