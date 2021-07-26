Reports: Arizona State Places Coach on Administrative Leave

Stemming from the NCAA’s current probe, one assistant coach is now on paid administrative leave.

Multiple outlets, ranging from Yahoo! to The Athletic, confirmed on Sunday Arizona State’s decision to place newly promoted tight ends coach Adam Breneman on paid administrative leave.

The school, currently in the midst of an NCAA probe surrounding its alleged recruiting violations during a COVID-19 enforced dead period, placed Breneman on leave on July 16 per Yahoo! Sports.

Breneman, recently elevated to fulltime duties in the offseason following his status as a graduate assistant, was one of 10 coaches listed in a dossier provided to the NCAA that sparked the initial investigation in June.

The Accusations

Specifically, per the dossier, the school had over a dozen separate cases of alleged recruiting violations over the course of the pandemic.

Breneman is accused of paying nearly $600 for a recruit’s plane ticket to visit the campus from across the country. According to the dossier, Breneman’s personal credit card and email were specifically listed in the report.

Breneman Allegedly Isn't Alone

The dossier also lists wide receivers coach Prentice Gil, defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins and even the mother of quarterback Jayden Daniels as figures who were also involved in personally arranging travel for recruits.

This is the first personnel move by the school since the investigation was launched by the NCAA. Head coach Herm Edwards, who has yet to comment on the situation, is slated to speak at Pac-12 media day on Tuesday.

The Athletic reported, according to their sources, the investigation isn’t expected to be completed any time soon.

