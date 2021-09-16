Road Warriors? Oddsmakers Have Arizona State as Favorites Over BYU

The Sun Devils, despite being on the road, are favorites heading into Saturday night's bout with BYU.

In their first two games of the season, the Arizona State Sun Devils were heavily favored to win both. Facing Southern Utah and UNLV at Sun Devil Stadium, Arizona State heads into Week 3 undefeated with little blemishes to their play.

While BYU will surely provide an upgraded test for an ASU team many expect to make a run for a Pac-12 championship this season, the Sun Devils strut into Provo, Utah as favorites.

According to SI Sportsbook, Arizona State is currently favored by four points against the Cougars. Of course, those odds are subject to change between now and kickoff, yet it's hard to imagine the line moving dramatically in that time frame.

It's notable to point out the Sun Devils have not covered the spread in either of their first two games, while BYU is 1-1 against the spread in 2021.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) currently has the Cougars favored to win the matchup at a 53% win probability. The Sun Devils (minus-4) are the spread consensus pick, with 73% of bettors placing their wages on Arizona State to cover.

ASU head coach Herm Edwards offered these opening statements in his press conference earlier this week:

"Well, obviously we’ve had the comfort of playing at home the last two weeks. And now we get to go on the road up to BYU, and (they're) obviously a very, very good football team," Edwards said.

"You look at their record last year, and this year again, they start off good. Very well-coached, have athletes on all different levels. Offensively, the quarterback (Jaren Hall), he’s a 'wow' guy. He can make plays with his legs and has a good arm. Throws really well off schedule. The runners are good. They’ve got a big offensive line that can push you around.

"The defense doesn't give up a lot of points. They do a good job of bringing pressure, and a nice job in their coverage schemes in the back end, well-coordinated. Special teams; their punter is a very good athlete, he’s also the holder, strong leg. Kicker does a good job as well. So, they’re a very sound football team."

Time will tell if the Sun Devils are just as sound as Edwards believes BYU to be, or at least better by more than four points.

