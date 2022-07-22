Skip to main content

Running Back Xazavian Valladay Added to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Xazavian Valladay placed on watch list for college football's top running back award.

It didn't take long for some to notice Xazavian Valladay and his arrival in Tempe. Valladay has officially been added to the Doak Walker award's preseason watch list. The Doak Walker Award has been around since 1990 and is handed out annually to the nation's top running back.

Valladay, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, is entering his first year as an Arizona State Sun Devil after spending his previous four seasons playing for the Wyoming Cowboys. During his time in Laramie, Valladay totaled 3,274 rushing yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry and scored 19 times. Valladay also proved to be a reliable asset in the passing game for the Cowboys, hauling in 51 receptions for 584-yards (11.5 yards per reception) and adding two more scores.

The Sun Devils football program has seen a lot of transition this offseason both due to NFL Draft entrees and more specifically the NCAA transfer portal. Among the departures were 1,000-yard runner Rachaad White and backup DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum to the NFL and the transfer portal respectively. 

With those vacancies, Arizona State will be relying heavily on a relatively unproven cast of runners such as Daniyel Ngata (redshirt sophomore), Deonce Elliott (redshirt freshman) and Tevin White. Ngata and Elliott have combined for 85 career carries, while White is an incoming freshman.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

This lack of experience could prove to be Valladay's golden ticket to winning the starting job and a lion's share of touches. Valladay has recorded 677 career touches and is averaging 5.7 yards per touch in his four-year college career. Valladay has also missed only four games in that time frame. This combination of proven workload, production and durability will certainly win coaches over.

If Valladay wants a fair shot at winning the Doak Walker Award, it is likely he will need to be the Sun Devils' lead back and command the vast majority of the touches. Scoring touchdowns wouldn't hurt his case, either.

Seeing Valladay on the award's watch list is a nice feeling for Sun Devil fans and they will certainly be hoping that he becomes the first Sun Devil to bring home the prestigious award.

USATSI_17917156
Football

Running Back Xazavian Valladay Added to Doak Walker Award Watch List

By Richie Bradshaw13 seconds ago
ray anderson
Football

Arizona State Maintains Pac-12 Commitment; Big 12 Still Viable Option

By Donnie DruinJul 8, 2022 12:25 PM EDT
Pac-12 logo
Football

The Pac-12 (and College Football) is Falling Apart

By Donnie DruinJul 7, 2022 8:05 PM EDT
pac-12 pylonn
Football

Pac-12 Authorized to 'Explore All Expansion Options'

By Donnie DruinJul 1, 2022 4:30 PM EDT
Emory Jones
Football

Will Roster Turnover Haunt Arizona State's Offense in 2022?

By Donnie DruinJun 20, 2022 10:12 AM EDT
Dohnovan West
Football

Dohnovan West Enters 49ers Training Camp With Unique Opportunity

By Donnie DruinJun 20, 2022 10:07 AM EDT
Evan Fields
Football

Former ASU Safety Evan Fields Works Out With Cardinals

By Donnie DruinJun 16, 2022 10:57 AM EDT
0B890839-C299-4E6F-80A4-02D149DCE6F3
Football

ASU OL LaDarius Henderson: We Believe in Ourselves

By Donnie DruinJun 15, 2022 6:02 PM EDT