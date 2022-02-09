Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White impressed all the right people while in Mobile.

Senior Bowl week has come and gone, and the dust has settled after a week full of heavy discourse at nearly every position group.

Quarterbacks dominated storylines, as Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis now find themselves closer in comparison than before thanks to both having favorable outings on the field.

Guys hailing from smaller programs such as North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson and UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen also did themselves a favor by putting their names on the radar of the draft community after an impressive week in Mobile.

As for Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White, an electric ball-carrier who was one of a handful of Pac-12 representation at the Senior Bowl, the crucial week of practice and interviews with NFL clubs was an opportunity to step into the national spotlight after much of the other side of the country didn't catch many ASU games at such late starting times throughout his two-year career at Arizona State.

The Senior Bowl has come and gone. How did White fare? The reviews are in, and if you follow the Sun Devils, you won't be surprised.

Senior Bowl Aftermath: Rachaad White Helps Draft Stock After Impressive Week

With two major running backs opting out in Georgia's James Cook and Michigan's Hassan Haskins, White had an opportunity to climb the running back ranks even higher at the Senior Bowl.

White did just that, as his abilities as a pass-catcher grew stronger with each practice while also holding his own as a pass-protector, helping his case to become a three-down back at the next level.

White's week of practice at the Senior Bowl landed him on the "winners" list more often than not.

During the National team's 20-10 victory during the Senior Bowl, White paced the National running back group in rushing with 52 yards on 11 carries while catching one pass for seven yards.

White managed to add another hurdle to his highlight reel in the process.

It was a successful trip for White, who now shifts his focus towards the NFL Combine set to take place in early March.

The buzz around the Senior Bowl stayed consistent throughout the week: White made himself a few bucks and ultimately improved his draft stock, as some even pointed to the possibility of White landing on day two (rounds two and three) of the upcoming draft.

A source close to White told All Sun Devils, "It's hard to predict what happens in the draft so we're just keeping our heads down, working hard, and enjoying the process along the way. We focus on what we can control."

They also added, "Since the season ended, he's been working out extensively, taking care of his body, remaining focused on nutrition, and evaluating marketing opportunities that are in line with his personal brand. After the Senior Bowl, he'll resume his preparation for the NFL Combine."

Time will tell if early whispers do indeed come to fruition, yet the former Sun Devils running back has to be encouraged by the early returns of his draft process.

A solid outing at the Senior Bowl is only the beginning for White, or so that's the word in the trenches.