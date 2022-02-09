Shrine Bowl Evaluations of Arizona State Draft Prospects

The Sun Devils saw five of their own in the Shrine Bowl last week. How did each ASU player stack up against the competition?

The NFL draft process is officially underway.

Last week saw two of college football's top all-star games in the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl commence, with some of the top talent entering this year's draft participating in both.

The Arizona State Sun Devils were well represented in Las Vegas for the Shrine Bowl, with five of their own making cameos in offensive tackle Kellen Diesch, linebacker Darien Butler, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson and defensive backs Chase Lucas and Jack Jones.

While All Sun Devils was in Mobile covering ASU running back Rachaad White at the Senior Bowl, we were able to keep eyes and ears where majority of Arizona State's draft-eligible prospects chose to play thanks to Tyler Browning, president of Blue Chip Scouting and covering the draft for Cowboys Wire.

Browning, who was able to break down practice film daily by those rocking the pitchfork on their helmets, was able to offer feedback on every ASU prospect.

Shrine Bowl Evaluations of Arizona State Prospects

OT Kellen Diesch Browning: "Kellen Diesch really stood out to me, especially on day three of practice. He showed good feet in his pass-sets, good hands, the ability to combo-block, ability to anchor in and stonewall an edge rusher; there really wasn't much missing." "He wasn’t without flaws, as he gave up leverage a couple times, but he had athletic flashes in his pass-sets. Diesch may not be a quality starter in the league right away, but he showed more than enough for a team to take a swing on him and give him time to develop." CB Jack Jones Browning said Jones "wasn't noticeable" during practice, which can be interpreted in a few ways. Often times as a corner if your name isn't called that's a good thing, although on the other side of the coin, no splash plays popped on film. It's safe to say Jones' stock didn't move drastically in any direction. Jones was spotted taking reps as a punt returner during the week as well. While at the Senior Bowl, All Sun Devils did learn that Jones was well liked by the Indianapolis Colts, according to sources. CB Chase Lucas Browning: "Chase Lucas was the most noticeable out of the two Arizona State defensive backs. Lucas put together a very solid week, he stayed in phase well." "He was competitive throughout his reps in one-on-one and was very fluid in his change of direction ability." LB Darien Butler Browning: "Butler flashed a lot in navigating the box and filling run lanes, he was constantly there to stop the run for a minimal gain during team drills." "He was disciplined with his eyes, seldomly falling for eye candy, all in all providing a solid outing for Butler." DT D.J. Davidson Browning: "Perhaps the best Sun Devil of the week, Davidson shined in his time in Vegas, as he showed the ability to disrupt the play early in the backfield." "He showed the ability to establish leverage early and shed his blocks, using his length; and he had impressive get-off for a guy his size. Davidson was the biggest winner in my eyes out of all the Sun Devils in Las Vegas."

The next step in the process will be the upcoming NFL Combine, set to run from Mar. 1-7.

White will join his Arizona State teammates in Indianapolis when the time comes, as the Sun Devils will be in full force with all eyes and ears fixated on the biggest job interview of their lives.

However, for many of ASU's draft prospects hoping to hear their name called down the road, it appears their first taste of the process went fairly well during Shrine Bowl week.