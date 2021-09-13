SI Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Takes Top Spot After Ohio State Victory

Oregon sits atop the rankings, but where do schools such as Arizona State, USC and Washington fall in the mix?

For what it's worth, the Pac-12 conference has played extremely well on a national level. Just one week removed from UCLA's upset over LSU, Oregon went to Columbus and stole a victory from Ohio State.

It was not only a huge win for the Ducks (who now find themselves in the AP's top four teams), but for the Pac-12 conference with many of the story lines surrounding them being negative. Even in losses, the conference gained respect. Colorado hosted No. 5 ranked Texas A&M and held a lead over the Aggies until the very end of the game.

It wouldn't be Pac-12 football if all the teams handled business as they should, right? Utah's 12-year win streak over BYU came to an end over the weekend, while a Stanford stomping of USC raises many questions about the Trojans, dropping them completely out of the AP's top 25.

With all the above thoughts factored in, Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 publishers put together their power rankings following a second week of games played. For the third rankings in a row, we have a new leader at the top:

Pac-12 Power Rankings After Week Two

1. Oregon 2-0 (6) 72 points

2. UCLA 2-0 66

3. Arizona State 2-0 59

4. Stanford 1-1 50

5. Utah 1-1 44

6 tie. Colorado 1-1 40

6 tie. USC 1-1 40

8. Oregon State 1-1 33

9. Cal 0-2 20

10. Washington State 1-1 19

11. Washington 0-2 18

12. Arizona 0-2 7

How AllSunDevils Voted

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. Colorado; 6. Stanford; 7. USC; 8. Oregon State; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Donnie Druin: Man, what a way for Oregon to bounce back. A huge victory over what many assumed to be a certain College Football Playoff team in Ohio State on the road deserves the top spot, while USC takes a hit after falling apart to Stanford in horrid fashion. I was also a fan of how Colorado battled with a top-five team in the country despite losing the game.

