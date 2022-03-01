Six Pac-12 Players Rank in Top 50 Draft Rankings Ahead of NFL Combine

With five players ranking in the top 20, there's no shortage of Pac-12 talent seen as the cream of the crop as the NFL Combine gets underway.

The NFL Combine is finally here.

There were 324 prospects invited to the 2022 Combine, although some have already opted out from on-field workouts.

However, most of the top prospects are expected to compete on and off the field in what will be days filled with physical drills, medical exams and interviews with NFL teams in a short window.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released an updated version of his top 50 prospect rankings ahead of a week that will see stocks rise and fall similar to Wall Street.

The Pac-12 is well represented within those ranks, as five players from the conference land within the top 20.

Six Pac-12 Players Rank in Top 50 Draft Rankings