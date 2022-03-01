Six Pac-12 Players Rank in Top 50 Draft Rankings Ahead of NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is finally here.
There were 324 prospects invited to the 2022 Combine, although some have already opted out from on-field workouts.
However, most of the top prospects are expected to compete on and off the field in what will be days filled with physical drills, medical exams and interviews with NFL teams in a short window.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released an updated version of his top 50 prospect rankings ahead of a week that will see stocks rise and fall similar to Wall Street.
The Pac-12 is well represented within those ranks, as five players from the conference land within the top 20.
No. 7: Oregon Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux
- Previous Rank: 6
- Jeremiah's Evaluation: "Thibodeaux has ideal size (6-5, 258), length and explosiveness. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in the Ducks' scheme, but primarily stood up on the edge. He shows a tremendous burst off the snap and excels using his inside arm to stab, create space, close and finish. He also has an effective shake/bull move to rock and displace offensive tackles. Thibodeaux does have some ankle tightness at the top of his rush; he isn't an elite bender. Against the run, he easily stacks blocks vs. tackles and tight ends while locating the football. He has speed to close from the back side but his effort is spotty. Overall, Thibodeaux doesn't have ideal flexibility, but his blend of speed and power should translate successfully at next level."
No. 9: Utah LB Devin Lloyd
- Previous Rank: 8
- Jeremiah's Evaluation: "Lloyd is a tall, rangy linebacker with excellent versatility and production. He split time between lining up on the edge and at inside linebacker. Against the pass, he can run and mirror TEs all over the field. He is very instinctive as a zone dropper, able to anticipate, drive and make plays on the ball. His ball skills are special for a linebacker (SEE: pick-six against Stanford). Lloyd is an effective blitzer off the edge, displaying a burst to close and wreak havoc in the backfield. Against the run, he plays downhill and uses his length to play off of blocks and collect tackles. He has excellent lateral range. He does have some stiffness in space, but is a reliable tackler. I love Lloyd's play speed, passion and aggression. He has Pro Bowl potential."
No. 12: Washington CB Trent McDuffie
- Previous Rank: 13
- Jeremiah's Evaluation: "McDuffie is a slightly undersized cornerback with tremendous quickness, awareness and toughness. He's been successful relying on a variety of techniques. In press, I've seen him use a quick two-hand jam, bail or patiently sit and mirror. He is a very fluid mover and carries vertical routes with ease. In off coverage, he primarily plays from a side shuffle, where he can see through the wideout to the quarterback. He can anticipate and drive on the ball very quickly. McDuffie is rarely out of position and that's probably why he doesn't get much action to his side of the field. He is an aggressive run defender and a sure tackler in space. He's also an explosive blitzer and he's been productive on punt and kickoff teams. Overall, McDuffie is one of the safest players in the draft."
No. 13: USC WR Drake London
- Previous Rank: 10
- Jeremiah's Evaluation: "London is a jumbo-sized wideout with a rare catch radius and outstanding toughness. He has lined up outside and in the slot. He doesn't have ideal speed, but he's very quick off the line and at the top of his route. He is a nuanced route runner, and it's impressive to see how quickly he can get in and out of breaks at his size (6-5, 210). He dominates on 50/50 balls, making spectacular grabs (SEE: Colorado game). London understands how to use his big body to shield off defenders before attacking the ball. After the catch, he seeks out contact and fights for extra yards. He plays with an edge as a blocker, as well. Overall, some will have concern with his lack of top speed, but he reminds me of Mike Williams coming out of Clemson."
No. 20: Washington CB Kyler Gordon
Previous Rank: 22
Jeremiah's Evaluation: "Gordon is a smooth athlete with an aggressive/physical play style. In press coverage, he doesn’t like to use his hands, but he is very smooth/fluid to open up and stay in position. He has excellent speed and can gear down efficiently to work back downhill. He is very instinctive in off coverage. He is aware of down/distance and that allows him to take some chances and drive on the ball. He did lose one 50/50 battle in the tape I studied, but he has excellent ball awareness/skills. Against the run, he is often used as a blitzer and he collected a handful of tackles right at or behind the line of scrimmage, including a big-time stop on the goal line against Michigan. Overall, I believe Gordon will rise up through the draft process and should be a Day 1 starter."
No. 46: UCLA TE Greg Dulcich
- Previous Rank: Not Ranked
- Jeremiah's Evaluation: "Dulcich is a twitchy tight end prospect with big-play production. He aligns in-line or flexed in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he can really build speed working down the field. He displays nuance and polish at the top of routes to create separation out of the break. He is very effective on seams and crossers, using his speed to pull away. He can track the ball naturally and will attack the ball at the highest point when needed. He does have a few contact drops, but his hands are well above average. After the catch, he can make defenders miss, but primarily relies on his burst. In the run game, he is competitive and competent to seal and wall off. He does need to add some strength in that department. Overall, Dulcich is exactly what teams are looking for at the position and he should emerge as a quality starter."