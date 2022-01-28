Social Media Reacts to OC Zak Hill, Three Assistants Departing Sun Devils

On Friday, there was major news surrounding the Arizona State Sun Devils and their NCAA investigation. Here's how social media reacted.

On Friday, the Arizona State Sun Devils announced several moves that resulted in four coaches departing the program.

Offensive coordinator Zak Hill and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned from Arizona State, while wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins were fired "for what ASU deemed to be violations of their work agreements," according to SunDevilSource.com.

ASU is currently under NCAA investigation for recruiting violations that include illegally hosting recruits on campus, financing flights for out-of-state recruits and meeting with recruits outside of Arizona during a COVID recruiting period that prohibited such activities.

Last week, the Sun Devils hired defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher in a move that suggested Arizona State could begin to see the potential wrath of the ongoing investigation from the NCAA that began in June of 2021.

Friday, Arizona State announced the promotions of Bobby Wade from grad assistant to receivers coach and Justin Wood from interim assistant coach to tight ends coach in a press release that offered the following from head coach Herm Edwards:

"I am thrilled to make the announcement to elevate Graduate Assistant Bobby Wade to Wide Receivers Coach and Interim Assistant Coach (tight ends) Justin Wood to Tight Ends Coach," said Edwards.

"Both of these young men are up-and-comers in the coaching profession and both possess a bright future. Both are young, energetic and have a passion that is a perfect fit on our staff. I look forward to seeing them thrive in our program."

The flood gates have now potentially opened after an awfully quiet football season surrounding the Sun Devils, and Arizona State fans made that known on social media.

Social Media Reacts to Zak Hill, Three Assistants Leaving ASU