Sparky's Countdown: One Week Until Arizona State Begins 2021 Season

Only seven days separate the Arizona State Sun Devils and the official start of the 2021 season.

Arizona State faithful: You've seen many of these countdowns, whether it be here at AllSunDevils or on social media. We're happy to report with only one week left until ASU begins the 2021 campaign, this will be the series finale of Sparky's Countdown.

The time for talk is nearly over, as the Sun Devils put the final touches on their preseason preparations in advance of their home opener vs. Southern Utah on Thursday, Sept. 2.

There's been a lot of talk surrounding ASU and its program, for reasons both on and off the field. Opposing fans are quick to speak about the ongoing investigation at Arizona State currently being carried on by the NCAA, while media members and pundits alike believe the Sun Devils are merely "all talk" when it comes to making noise in the Pac-12.

Sparky's last magical number of the week well-represents the amount of teams who believe the Sun Devils can take home a conference title this season.

Sparky's Magical Number of the Week: 1

One.

That's the amount of teams who are taking the Sun Devils to win it all this year, and that team just so happens to play in Tempe.

With so much surrounding the team on and off the field, ASU's football program has essentially been backed against a wall. For better or for worse, this has forced the Sun Devils to develop an "us against the world" mentality.

Arizona State seems to have been forgotten about when it comes to lifting the Pac-12 trophy at the end of the season. With talented teams such as Oregon, USC and Washington, it's easy to overlook a program such as ASU.

However, if there were ever a year for the Sun Devils to make a magical run, this would be the year to do it. All the puzzle pieces are in place, from a strong head coach to quality talent at every position group on both sides of the ball.

It appears only one team believes Arizona State can go on to smell roses at the end of their season. Yet that's perfectly fine, as the only opinion that matters are those inside the ASU locker room.

