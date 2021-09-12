Status of Arizona State Running Back DeaMonte Trayanum Revealed

In Arizona State's season opener, Sun Devils running back DeaMonte Trayanum was spotted in a walking boot on the sideline. Trayanum, who did not practice fully leading up to the UNLV game, was described to have had "nicks and bruises" alongside fellow running back Daniyel Ngata.

Trayanum's status was a mystery leading up to the game, as Arizona State kept extremely quiet about his ability to play. Yet, when the Sun Devils took the field to participate in warm-ups prior to defeating UNLV 37-10, Trayanum was absent.

Trayanum didn't play against the Rebels in a likely precautionary response to his injury. Following Saturday's game, head coach Herm Edwards gave an update on Trayanum's status heading into next week.

"We anticipate him being back next week," said Edwards in his postgame press conference.

Trayanum's absence was felt early on, as the Sun Devils failed to generate any production out of their running backs in the first half. Eventually ASU found its run game, mostly due to quarterback Jayden Daniels' 125 rushing yard performance.

Despite the Sun Devils reaching 290 yards on the ground as a team (three touchdowns came via rushing), Trayanum's physical style of running would have paid dividends throughout the game when runners couldn't find open holes.

Now 2-0 and focusing on the first road trip of the season at BYU, Trayanum will definitely be needed against a Cougars team that upset a ranked Utah team Saturday night.

Giving Trayanum the night off should ultimately pay dividends, as the team will need him and every other piece of the offense to remain healthy as the Sun Devils look to push for a Pac-12 South division title.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/