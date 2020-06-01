AllSunDevils
Colin Kaepernich and Stephen Jackson React to the Death of George Floyd

Sande Charles

We stand together right now. This is an unprecedented time for so many with the pandemic and the injustices that continue to happen in our country. The most recent being the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The nation mourns together and have taken to the streets to show their support for George and his family. We see you. We stand with you. We must be the change. 

Floyd was close to former professional basketball player, Stephen Jackson.  According to Jackson, he would send Floyd clothes to wear and they called each other "Twin".  Jackson flew to Minnesota to be a voice for Floyd.  And like our very own Sports Illustrated’s own, Corey Jackson explained,  

" (Stephen) Jackson said there was a need to go out and step up for his guy. So often we see a spin ... (Stephen) Jackson said he wanted to come out there and let him know he was his brother and no matter what happened those actions were not worthy. ( Stephen) Jackson said I love everybody, all races, but if you love me you're going to have to stand by me in this time." 

Corey Jackson on NFL Quarterback, Collin Kaepernick,  “ When you move back to Colin Kaepernick.. you see what he has been able to do. He has been out there on the front lines, fighting for justice.”

You see the pain and hurting all over the nation. Even former Sun Devils taking to social media to express what they are feeling. 

Former Arizona State University running back, Eno Benjamin, tweeted out, “ Pray for peace. Pray for love. Scary time we are living in. “

