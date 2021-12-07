Sun Devils Add Two More Players Through Transfer Portal

The Arizona State Sun Devils added two more players through the transfer portal on Tuesday, gaining commitments at safety and tight end.

After a fairly active day in the transfer portal on Monday, the Arizona State Sun Devils added two more players via the portal on Tuesday.

Missouri Tigers tight end Messiah Swinson announced his decision to attend Arizona State on social media.

The commitment comes just after Swinson took an official visit to Tempe over the weekend.

Swinson, standing at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, spent three seasons at Missouri after committing to them in the class of 2018. Swinson initially held offers from over ten schools, Arizona State being one of them.

Swinson entered the portal on Nov. 29.

With starting tight end Curtis Hodges departing the program, the Sun Devils look to add depth to a position often utilized by quarterback Jayden Daniels. Swinson totaled five catches for 46 yards this season at Missouri.

Arizona State also got some help on the defensive side of the ball with Illinois safety Derrick Smith also announcing on social media his decision to transfer to ASU.

Smith, who entered the transfer portal on Nov. 2, is a 6-fot-2, 220 pound safety out of the class of 2017 who initially committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Smith held over 15 offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Mississippi State and others.

Smith played in four games for the Illini this season, totaling 17 tackles (10 solo).

There's set to be a lot of turnover in Arizona State's secondary heading into next season, losing key players such as Chase Lucas, DeAndre Pierce, Jack Jones, and Evan Fields.

Smith looks to make an impact in his final season of college foo