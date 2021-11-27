Sun Devils Go Back to Basics With Territorial Cup Uniforms

These uniforms might look familiar for Arizona State Sun Devils fans, especially if you witnessed the 70-7 beatdown of the Wildcats last year in Tucson.

With one last game in Sun Devil Stadium, the Arizona State Sun Devils will look to go out in style both on and off the gridiron.

On the field, Arizona State looks to capture its eighth win of the season, sitting at 7-4 after dropping three of the last five games and putting themselves out of Pac-12 contention.

The next opponent? In-state rivals Arizona, which has won only one game all season.

The Sun Devils, as expected, are heavy favorites in the eyes of both oddsmakers and the world of computers. SI Sportsbook has Arizona State as 20-point favorites to win the Territorial Cup for a fifth straight year, while ESPN's FPI has the Sun Devils listed with a 91.8% chance to emerge victorious over Arizona.

Last season, the Sun Devils ran rampant in a 70-7 defeat of the Wildcats on the road. This year, they're looking to recreate some of that magic however possible.

Bringing back the same uniform combination will certainly help reincarnate some mojo.

Sun Devils Unveil Uniforms for Territorial Cup

Helmet: The gold helmets return with the coveted Sparky logo outlined in white, a true fan favorite for Arizona State. The center of the helmet features a singular thick maroon stripe down the middle with a maroon facemask to really hammer home the school colors.

Jersey: Maroon jerseys accompany the gold helmet, featuring gold numbers outlined in black on the front, back and shoulder sleeves. Like most other jerseys worn, the center of the chest features a darkly-faded star with rays of light, mimicking the Arizona state flag sunburst.

Pants: Gold pants are back! This time with double maroon stripes down the side. No pitchfork on the players' right leg or "Sun Devils" written vertically though, as these pants are plain and simple aside from an Adidas logo on the upper left thigh.

Accessories: ASU Uniformity reports the players will be wearing maroon and maroon/gold cleats, with maroon or white gloves on Saturday.

The Sun Devils are set to take on the Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 2 pm Arizona time.