Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sun Devils Go Back to Basics With Territorial Cup Uniforms

    These uniforms might look familiar for Arizona State Sun Devils fans, especially if you witnessed the 70-7 beatdown of the Wildcats last year in Tucson.
    Author:

    With one last game in Sun Devil Stadium, the Arizona State Sun Devils will look to go out in style both on and off the gridiron. 

    On the field, Arizona State looks to capture its eighth win of the season, sitting at 7-4 after dropping three of the last five games and putting themselves out of Pac-12 contention. 

    The next opponent? In-state rivals Arizona, which has won only one game all season. 

    The Sun Devils, as expected, are heavy favorites in the eyes of both oddsmakers and the world of computers. SI Sportsbook has Arizona State as 20-point favorites to win the Territorial Cup for a fifth straight year, while ESPN's FPI has the Sun Devils listed with a 91.8% chance to emerge victorious over Arizona. 

    Last season, the Sun Devils ran rampant in a 70-7 defeat of the Wildcats on the road. This year, they're looking to recreate some of that magic however possible. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Bringing back the same uniform combination will certainly help reincarnate some mojo. 

    Sun Devils Unveil Uniforms for Territorial Cup

    Helmet: The gold helmets return with the coveted Sparky logo outlined in white, a true fan favorite for Arizona State. The center of the helmet features a singular thick maroon stripe down the middle with a maroon facemask to really hammer home the school colors. 

    Jersey: Maroon jerseys accompany the gold helmet, featuring gold numbers outlined in black on the front, back and shoulder sleeves. Like most other jerseys worn, the center of the chest features a darkly-faded star with rays of light, mimicking the Arizona state flag sunburst. 

    Pants: Gold pants are back! This time with double maroon stripes down the side. No pitchfork on the players' right leg or "Sun Devils" written vertically though, as these pants are plain and simple aside from an Adidas logo on the upper left thigh.

    Accessories: ASU Uniformity reports the players will be wearing maroon and maroon/gold cleats, with maroon or white gloves on Saturday. 

    The Sun Devils are set to take on the Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 2 pm Arizona time.

    Players Celebrating TD
    Football

    Sun Devils Go Back to Basics With Territorial Cup Uniforms

    51 seconds ago
    Chase Lucas
    Football

    10 Numbers to Know: Arizona State-Arizona

    6 minutes ago
    Jayden Daniels USC
    Football

    Arizona State: Four Story Lines to Watch in Territorial Cup

    10 minutes ago
    Luther Muhammad
    Basketball

    Recap: Sun Devils Close Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament With Loss to Loyola Chicago

    13 hours ago
    DJ Horne
    Basketball

    Quick Recap: Sun Devils Fall to Syracuse in Second Game of Battle 4 Atlantis

    Nov 25, 2021
    Jack Jones OSU
    Football

    Pac-12 Scenarios: Who Can Clinch the North Division This Weekend?

    Nov 25, 2021
    Baylor ASU
    Basketball

    Recap: Arizona State Falls to Baylor in Battle 4 Atlantis Opening Round

    Nov 24, 2021
    DJ Davidson
    Football

    ASU's D.J. Davidson Reflects on Upcoming Final Game at Sun Devil Stadium

    Nov 24, 2021