Sun Devils DB Chase Lucas Added to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

ASU's top defensive back is on his second watch list of the preseason.

On Monday, Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas was added to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list.

Given annually to college football’s top defensive back, the Thorpe Award is one of the National College Football Awards Association’s most coveted honors. Established in 1986, the award recognizes performance on the field, athletic ability and character, in accordance with its namesake.

Lucas, currently scheduled to speak at Tuesday's Pac-12 media day for the Sun Devils, was also added to the Bednarik Award watch list, given to college football's top defensive player.

Lucas currently headlines one of the Pac-12's best defensive backfields, if not one of the best in the country. Lucas allowed one play over 15 yards last season and only 109 total yards. Through just four games, Lucas was the Pac-12's highest-graded cornerback according to Pro Football Focus.

Lucas returned to ASU for a final season in 2021, graduating with his degree earlier this spring.

In the team's last full season (2019), Lucas allowed only one touchdown in coverage despite starting all 13 games for Arizona State.

The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City, following ESPN’s live presentation at The College Football Awards Show. The current winner and all former winners are invited each year to celebrate.

Also nominated from the Pac-12 were USC's Chris Steele, Oregon's Mykael Wright and Washington's Trent McDuffie.

